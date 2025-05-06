Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area, Cyprus

Akrotiri village
168
Trachoni
17
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: a cozy residential complex in the picturesque area of ​​the ALSANSAK with a…
$342,730
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area, Cyprus

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go