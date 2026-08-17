Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Trachoni
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Trachoni, Cyprus

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/4
Project is surrounded by acres of green fields, offering residents the best of both worlds –…
$590,094
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom apartment in Trachoni, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Trachoni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
The property is a short drive to the Limassol Casino and the highway.There are 4 bedrooms on…
$772,056
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Trachoni, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Trachoni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
The property is a short drive to the Limassol Casino and the highway.There are 4 bedrooms on…
$772,056
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go