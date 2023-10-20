Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Trachoni, Cyprus

6 properties total found
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Trachoni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Trachoni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction apartment of 146 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€678,030
3 room apartment in Trachoni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Trachoni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
3 bedroom ApartmentLocation:Akrotiri PeninsulaINTERNAL AREA: 106.00m²COVERED VERANDA: 22.50m…
€524,300
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Trachoni, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Trachoni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction apartment of 58 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€230,000
2 room apartment in Trachoni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trachoni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale under construction apartment of 110 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€333,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Trachoni, Cyprus
2 room apartment with furnishings
Trachoni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction. Apartment of 135 sq. m. in Limassol. The apartment is situated …
€470,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Asomatos, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
Asomatos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 64 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€280,000
