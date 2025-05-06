Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area, Cyprus

Akrotiri village
168
Trachoni
17
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: projects -nmrevsnemuro -Komormo -screenshot. O…
$170,920
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/4
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: large -scale project -thorneenesenetep. The co…
$149,110
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/14
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: large -scale projecture -based moryazvernasyan…
$87,574
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/2
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: New Committee of the Classum -Klazimoryanasere…
$326,039
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 9/12
For arandy, you will recall: New Committee of the Test Medical Maryanasyanovyrene. Occupatio…
$102,374
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/8
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: luxurious amylux -prose -vynillyna -maingradua…
$175,149
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: a cozy residential complex in the picturesque area of ​​the ALSANSAK with a…
$342,730
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: the complex of the PROMIMOMALSMORISEVIONENIONA…
$180,267
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/10
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: luxurious comprehensive compliance, northern k…
$205,861
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: an integrated -maingrowal line, poposelkemersen…
$163,576
Leave a request

Property types in Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go