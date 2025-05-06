Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area, Cyprus

1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/9
What do you get: a studio apartment at the construction stage in a large-scale project of th…
$102,597
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Apartment by the sea awaits new owners An amazing opportunity for those who want independenc…
$76,221
3 bedroom apartment in Trachoni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trachoni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Three-bedroom apartment on the 4th floor. This apartment consists of an open plan living and…
$630,828
2 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Charming apartment with unique view in Paphos|Peyia An investment opportunity in the pictur…
$324,530
2 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment 109m2 in Limassol, Cyprus charms with space and luxury This offer is a luxury apa…
$627,425
2 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment 93m2 in Naples, Cyprus Beautiful, modern apartments of 93 m2 in the heart of Napl…
$649,060
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: large -scale project -sequestralskele, norther…
$119,065
Apartment 1 000 bedrooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Apartment 1 000 bedrooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1000
Bedrooms 1000
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/6
What do you get: the project provides you with the opportunity to become the owner of luxuri…
$161,350
2 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Investment apartment 2+1 in picturesque Iskele in Northern Cyprus The apartment offered in …
$228,664
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment 121m2 in Kato Paphos, Cyprus The exclusive apartment in Cyprus, in the picturesqu…
$416,480
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: apartments and villas with your own infinity pool, providing an exciting lo…
$205,861
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: projects -nmrevsnemuro -Komormo -screenshot. O…
$170,920
Apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Attractive apartment and commercial premises in the heart of Pano Paphos Exceptional offer …
$248,806
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 7/7
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: penthouses1+1 -unit compulsenasyerane. Buildin…
$383,902
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: investment projecture -infrastructure5*close t…
$225,890
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Exceptional apartment 2+1 in picturesque Enibagozici, Northern Cyprus An exceptional opport…
$157,739
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/4
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: large -scale project -thorneenesenetep. The co…
$149,110
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Nestled in one of Limassol’s most desirable and fast-developing locations, this stunning res…
$458,792
1 bedroom apartment in Trachoni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trachoni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2
Welcome to a modern residential development located on Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue in Trachoni. …
$175,498
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandy, you will recall: Apartment 10 meter -auvo -auveriskele, Northern Building: Compl…
$126,521
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: apartments at starting prices in a large -scale project. On construction: t…
$150,223
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Nestled in one of the most desirable areas of Kyrenia, Esentepe offers a serene and pictures…
$80,707
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Perfect place by the sea in Northern Cyprus An exceptional opportunity to buy an apartment …
$191,070
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Stay in a luxury apartment overlooking the sea in Paphos The offer of sale of properties in…
$884,344
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/6
What do you get: an apartment with a layout of 1+1 in a prestigious area of ​​a sincere. On …
$122,404
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Spacious apartment with sea view in Northern Cyprus The Boaz region in Northern Cyprus awai…
$284,215
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Investment apartment 2+1 in the heart of Northern Cyprus In the very centre of Long Beach, …
$249,334
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Exclusive 145m2 apartment in the heart of Kato Paphos The spacious apartment in Kato Paphos…
$825,929
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Elegant apartment 2+1 with sea view in the heart of Northern Cyprus It invites you to disco…
$180,864
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: New Commissioner -Building Medical Maryanasyan…
$189,169
