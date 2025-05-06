Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area, Cyprus

Akrotiri village
248
Trachoni
21
273 properties total found
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/9
What do you get: a studio apartment at the construction stage in a large-scale project of th…
$102,597
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Apartment by the sea awaits new owners An amazing opportunity for those who want independenc…
$76,221
6 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
6 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Luxury villa in picturesque Chatalkoy in Northern Cyprus The property located on the first …
$838,433
3 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A luxury oasis in the heart of Latchi, Cyprus In the picturesque landscape of Cyprus, in th…
$984,407
3 bedroom apartment in Trachoni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trachoni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Three-bedroom apartment on the 4th floor. This apartment consists of an open plan living and…
$630,828
2 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Charming apartment with unique view in Paphos|Peyia An investment opportunity in the pictur…
$324,530
2 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment 109m2 in Limassol, Cyprus charms with space and luxury This offer is a luxury apa…
$627,425
2 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment 93m2 in Naples, Cyprus Beautiful, modern apartments of 93 m2 in the heart of Napl…
$649,060
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: villas with spacious layouts of 4+1 in the Northern Cyprus. On construction…
$495,178
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: large -scale project -sequestralskele, norther…
$119,065
Apartment 1 000 bedrooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Apartment 1 000 bedrooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1000
Bedrooms 1000
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/6
What do you get: the project provides you with the opportunity to become the owner of luxuri…
$161,350
2 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Investment apartment 2+1 in picturesque Iskele in Northern Cyprus The apartment offered in …
$228,664
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment 121m2 in Kato Paphos, Cyprus The exclusive apartment in Cyprus, in the picturesqu…
$416,480
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: apartments and villas with your own infinity pool, providing an exciting lo…
$205,861
4 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Modern bungalow 2+1 in the charming Yeni Bogazici In the heart of Northern Cyprus, in the p…
$305,602
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: projects -nmrevsnemuro -Komormo -screenshot. O…
$170,920
6 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
6 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Exclusive villas in the charming location of Edremit in Northern Cyprus The luxury villas l…
$678,239
Apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Attractive apartment and commercial premises in the heart of Pano Paphos Exceptional offer …
$248,806
6 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
6 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
370m2 villa in Ayios Athanasios in Cyprus The unique property in the heart of Ayios Athanas…
$1,62M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 1/3
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: Villyklassalssalossalxbizimoryanasyanovyrene. B…
$1,08M
2 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exceptional building in picturesque Polis, Cyprus The offer is addressed to connoisseurs of…
$210,944
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 7/7
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: penthouses1+1 -unit compulsenasyerane. Buildin…
$383,902
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: investment projecture -infrastructure5*close t…
$225,890
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Exceptional apartment 2+1 in picturesque Enibagozici, Northern Cyprus An exceptional opport…
$157,739
3 bedroom house in Trachoni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trachoni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Exclusive project of 3 detached villas in Trachoni Area, Limassol. In a fast developing regi…
$532,018
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/4
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: large -scale project -thorneenesenetep. The co…
$149,110
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Nestled in one of Limassol’s most desirable and fast-developing locations, this stunning res…
$458,792
1 bedroom apartment in Trachoni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trachoni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2
Welcome to a modern residential development located on Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue in Trachoni. …
$175,498
5 room house in Akrotiri, Cyprus
5 room house
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Charming villa in the heart of Otuken in Northern Cyprus The discovery of harmonious life i…
$594,267
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandy, you will recall: Apartment 10 meter -auvo -auveriskele, Northern Building: Compl…
$126,521
