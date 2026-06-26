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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Agios Georgios Lemesou, Cyprus

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2 bedroom house in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Discover contemporary village living with this beautifully designed semi-detached home locat…
$378,260
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