  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

Grad Rijeka
49
Grad Opatija
139
Opcina Omisalj
72
Grad Crikvenica
58
7 properties total found
8 room house in Klenovica, Croatia
8 room house
Klenovica, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 3
RESIDENTIAL VILLA WITH OPEN SEA VIEW, KLENOVICA, NOVI VINODOLSKI Residential villa for sale …
$608,935
4 room house in Donje Tihovo, Croatia
4 room house
Donje Tihovo, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive mountain villa with pool and unobstructed view (Delnice) In a hilly landscape and …
$1,33M
2 room house in Kupjak, Croatia
2 room house
Kupjak, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with gazebo, pool, and wellness oasis, Gorski Kotar, Kupjak In the heart of Gorski Kot…
$1,33M
3 room house in Dobrinj, Croatia
3 room house
Dobrinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
I29264 Hlapa
$542,502
2 room house in Jakov Polje, Croatia
2 room house
Jakov Polje, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone house with a panoramic view of the sea and nature A recently renovated stone house is …
$221,431
4 room house in Vrh, Croatia
4 room house
Vrh, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 1
LUXURY HOUSE WITH POOL, KRK, 257 M2 Luxury house with a net usable area of 257 m2 on a plot …
$1,44M
House 16 rooms in Kampor, Croatia
House 16 rooms
Kampor, Croatia
Rooms 16
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment building with 7 apartments, Rab, Kampor, 485 m2 The apartment house is located in …
$775,008
