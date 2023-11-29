Villas for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

UAE
22 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pobri, Croatia
11
400 m²
Luxury villa for sale near Opatija. The villa consists of the ground and upper floors with a…
€2,20M
Villa 9 room villa
Veprinac, Croatia
11
10
1 009 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Milohnici, Croatia
3
3
170 m²
€600,000
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Croatia
6
4
540 m²
€3,75M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Opatija, Croatia
5
4
255 m²
3
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa
Dramalj, Croatia
4
4
140 m²
This charming town of Crikvenica is located in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, at the top of t…
€935,000
Villa 6 room villa
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
6
4
300 m²
€1,50M
Villa 9 room villa
Kotor, Croatia
9
4
181 m²
€715,000
Villa 4 room villa
Pobri, Croatia
4
4
200 m²
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa
Sveti Petar, Croatia
4
4
163 m²
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
4
5
270 m²
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa
Krk, Croatia
4
4
450 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13409 Krk, luxury villa A unique luxury villa of 450 m2 on a plot of…
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Opatija, Croatia
12
5
4
For sale a beautiful new villa located in the coastal tourist town of Opatija, in the heart …
€3,99M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
8
4
4
€8,50M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Opatija, Croatia
6
3
3
For sale a gorgeous remodeled secession villa in first row to the sea, just few steps away f…
€2,70M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Opatija, Croatia
7
3
2
Renovated stone villa with sea view for sale, located near Opatija. The villa has two floors…
€1,20M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Opatija, Croatia
8
2
3
Secession villa with sea view for sale, only 50 meters from the beautiful beach. It is locat…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4
4
600 m²
Rijeka - first row to the sea Luxury villa in the first row to the sea with an area of 600m…
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa
Icici, Croatia
3
3 500 m²
2
Real Estate agents are Property consisting of land and the buildings on it, along with its s…
€250,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Veprinac, Croatia
7
6
550 m²
Searching for a villa in the Istrian peninsula? A true pearl of the Adriatic coast, Istra is…
€2,10M
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms
Kampor, Croatia
6
5
200 m²
Rab is an island in the northern Dalmatia region in Croatia, located just off the northern C…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Pobri, Croatia
3
3
180 m²
€1,20M
