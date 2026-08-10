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Villas for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

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Grad Rijeka
44
Grad Opatija
131
Opcina Omisalj
107
Grad Crikvenica
43
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380 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Icici, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
LUX-class design villa in Icici of an irregular, round shape! Outstanding modern architectur…
$9,46M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Exclusive villa with pool in a quiet location with 293 m2 of living space. It is carefully d…
$1,44M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
If you are looking for the perfect coastal getaway or a smart property investment, finding t…
$628,411
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
New Mediterranean style villa in Dobrinj, Krk island, just 1 km from the sea!This newly buil…
Price on request
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Set in a serene pocket of Crikvenica, this statement villa with a private pool and sweeping …
$1,02M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 309 m²
Presented before you is a distinguished villa of 309 sq.m. nestled along the Opatija Riviera…
Price on request
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 508 m²
Fantastic estate in  Bribir, Vinodolska Općina on 4646 sq.m. of land, with tennis terra…
$2,40M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 323 m²
Luxury detached villa with swimming pool in Krk island hinterland, for sale!This luxurious v…
$1,32M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Villa in Klenovica just 200 meters from the sea, with sea and Krk island views!Total floorsp…
$873,719
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pobri, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pobri, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
A beautiful new project is available in the vicinity of Opatija, featuring two residential b…
$822,647
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
Modern Luxury Villa with Panoramic Sea View and Garage – Kostrena, Rijeka Riviera, mere 300 …
$1,79M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 324 m²
Villa with pool on Krk island in Krk city centre, 500 meters from the sea!In fact it is a mo…
Price on request
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Discover a rare gem in the Kvarner region with this beautifully renovated traditional stone …
$891,200
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
We offer a beautiful modern villa of 280 sq.m. situated on a 600 sq.m. plot with stunning se…
$1,31M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Discounted! Old price was 2,5 mio euro, new price is 1,4 mio euro!Fantastic villa of un…
$1,62M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Located in one of the most prestigious waterfront locations on Krk Island, this exclusive ne…
$1,66M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Veprinac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Magnificent Mediterranean villa in Veprinac over Opatija with wonderful sea views, 1.3 km fr…
$1,49M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Luxury semi-detached villa Kostrena is an old popular coastal town, first mentioned at the b…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Beautiful stone villa with swimming pool in Brsec, Moscenicka Draga area!Direct distance fro…
$653,547
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pobri, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pobri, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Villa of 170 sq.m. on 700 sq.m. land plot with pool in Pobri over Opatija!The house is situa…
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Beautiful detached house with pool and sea view in Grizane, cca. 4 km from the sea, with dis…
$599,846
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Exclusive luxury villa above the center of Opatija with a panoramic view of the sea and a la…
Price on request
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Prime Real Estate Investment: 400 sq.m. Luxury Villa on a Spacious Coastal Plot – Opatija Ri…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Explore a unique luxury real estate opportunity in the Kvarner region with this impressive A…
$822,647
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kremenici, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kremenici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
In Kremenići, in the municipality of Malinska on the island of Krk, we are selling a beautif…
$888,039
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale in Opatija Riviera: Modern New Build with Infinity Pool!Overview of th…
$1,49M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Omisalj, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Impressive modern villa in Krk with breathtaking sea views, just 500 meters from the sea!Tot…
$2,25M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Malinska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malinska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Absolute beauty!Once in a life opportunity to buy stunning authentic villa of design refurbi…
$1,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Wonderful villa on 1500 sq.m. of land in Crikvenica area, cca. 4 km from the sea, within vir…
$914,920
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Discover a stunning luxury villa offering 480 m² of elegant living space, set on a generous …
$1,70M
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Properties features in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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