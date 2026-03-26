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Houses for sale in Opcina Kostrena, Croatia

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10 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Located in an exceptionally peaceful and private setting in Kostrena, just 900 meters from t…
$1,38M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
4 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
Kostrena – Modern Semi-Detached Villa with a Pool and Sea View! A beautiful newly built sem…
$1,01M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
4 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
Kostrena – Modern Semi-Detached Villa with a Pool and Sea View! A beautiful newly built sem…
$1,01M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
OneOne
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kostrena, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Newly built semi-detached villa in Kostrena near Rijeka, cca. 1,5 km from the sea!Fantastic …
$796,124
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kostrena, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Discounted!Price went down from 850 000 eur to 730 000 eur!Semi-detached lux villa in Kostre…
$859,329
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4 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 1
Located in a quiet part of Kostrena, this luxurious villa is situated in an attractive locat…
$1,44M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
2 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
A detached house for renovation is for sale in an attractive and peaceful location in Kostre…
$194,214
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
In our offer, there is a semi-detached villa in a new building with a sea view. The villa wa…
$787,198
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
4 room house in Kostrena, Croatia
4 room house
Kostrena, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury new building in Kostrena In the increasingly popular coastal town of Kostreni, there …
$1,03M
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8 room house in Kostrena, Croatia
8 room house
Kostrena, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury new building in Kostrena In the increasingly popular coastal town of Kostreni, there …
$2,06M
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Properties features in Opcina Kostrena, Croatia

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