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Houses for sale in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

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5 properties total found
7 bedroom house in Lovran, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
ID CODE: 130-536
$1,12M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
House 10 bedrooms in Dobrec, Croatia
House 10 bedrooms
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 141-10
$831,749
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
6 bedroom house in Lovran, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 190 m²
ID CODE: 130-533
$1,08M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Lovran, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 434 m²
ID CODE: 144-13
$3,02M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Villa in Lovran, Croatia
Villa
Lovran, Croatia
Area 482 m²
Discover a hidden gem in the charming town of Lovran, Opatija, Croatia – a luxurious villa t…
$2,13M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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Properties features in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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