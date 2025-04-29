Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

Grad Rijeka
49
Grad Opatija
139
Opcina Omisalj
72
Grad Crikvenica
58
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
26 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Among the wide range of properties on the northern Adriatic, the Stan Grad Immobilien agency…
$1,83M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
The Stan Grad Immobilien agency in the Kvarner region is offering an exceptional Mediterrane…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Soline, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Soline, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
At the Stan Grad Immobilien agency in Kvarner, an exceptional Mediterranean stone villa is f…
$1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Njivice, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Njivice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Among the wide selection of properties offered by the agency Stan Grad Immobilien, a very lu…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Silo, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Silo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Among the real estate offerings of Stan Grad Immobilien in the advanced Kvarner region, a ro…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Soline, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Soline, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
From the extensive real estate offer of Stan Grad Immobilien, which prides itself on a wide …
$283,135
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 370 m²
Amid the lavish real estate offerings of the northern Adriatic, one exceptional luxury villa…
$3,74M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Among the excellent real estate offerings at the Stan Grad Immobilien agency in the develope…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
In the real estate offer of the agency Stan Grad Immobilien in the Croatian Littoral, in the…
$2,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Njivice, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Njivice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
From the excellent selection of properties offered by Stan Grad Immobilien in the well-devel…
$513,288
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Villa 11 rooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 11 rooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale near Opatija. The villa consists of the ground and upper floors with a…
$2,37M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
From the excellent real estate offer of our agency on the northern Adriatic, stands out a mo…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
9 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
9 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 570 m²
In the property offer of the Stan Grad Immobilien agency on the Croatian coast, located on t…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
In the rich real estate portfolio of the Stan Grad Immobilien agency on the beautiful Kvarne…
$618,276
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
In the offer of the Stan Grad Immobilien agency, there is an attractive house located in the…
$1,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Opcina Vrbnik, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Opcina Vrbnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Within the traditionally attractive tourist region of the Adriatic and Kvarner, a well-maint…
$192,532
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
7 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 2
From the wide range of properties offered by Stan Grad Immobilien, an exceptionally luxuriou…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
We are selling a designer villa with large landscaped and refined garden and swimming pool o…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Among the wide range of properties in the northern Adriatic, Stan Grad Immobilien offers a v…
$962,659
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
7 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
From our diverse real estate offering in the Croatian coast and Kvarner region, we highlight…
$883,381
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
8 bedroom House in Radici, Croatia
8 bedroom House
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
A high-quality and excellently maintained residential and commercial property is for sale, l…
$2,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
House 11 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
House 11 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 425 m²
In the offer of our agency, located in the super attractive northern Adriatic region of the …
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Among the Kvarner real estate offerings at Stan Grad Immobilien, a designer-designed and mod…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Villa 11 rooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 11 rooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
The villa consists of the first and second floors, with a net area of 400 m2, and contains 1…
$1,64M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Opcina Baska, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Opcina Baska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
From the wide range of properties on the northern Adriatic, Stan Grad Immobilien presents a …
$2,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
From the wide range of properties available on the northern Adriatic, Stan Grad Immobilien o…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano

Property types in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County

villas

Properties features in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go