Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
Houses
Houses for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia
villas
22
House
Clear all
122 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pobri, Croatia
11
400 m²
Luxury villa for sale near Opatija. The villa consists of the ground and upper floors with a…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 9 room villa
Veprinac, Croatia
11
10
1 009 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Milohnici, Croatia
3
3
170 m²
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Croatia
6
4
540 m²
€3,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
11
7
350 m²
2
RAB ISLAND, BARBAT - Villa with 5 apartments 250 m from the sea Opportunity for tourist ren…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room house with furniture, with parking
Mrkopalj, Croatia
2
1
100 m²
MRKOPALJ - Luxury house in a fairy tale environment! For sale is a beautiful mountain oasi…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 room house with sea view, with parking
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
4
4
200 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, wider area of the city of Krk - Luxury villa with a view of the sea On the g…
€1,27M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
5
3
220 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, MALINSKA - Stone villa near the sea Beautiful autochthonous villa of 220 m2…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
4
2
240 m²
CITY OF KRK - Luxury house with a garden and a view of the sea In the very center and old …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
3
3
163 m²
ISLAND OF KRK - Luxury villa with modern design This unique villa is located in an excellen…
€1,22M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Linardici, Croatia
3
3
240 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, wider area of the city of Krk - Luxury designer villa with a panoramic view o…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
7 room house with parking
Kupjak, Croatia
7
2
200 m²
GORSKI KOTAR, RAVNA GORA - ADAPTED HOUSE WITH GARDEN! Adapted holiday house in Gorski kotar…
€122,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
6
2
372 m²
2
RIJEKA, KOSTRENA - Attractive family house, first row, 200m to the sea. Kostrena is an old…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
5
2
204 m²
1
OPATIJA, CENTER - detached house with a beautiful view and garden in the center of Opatija. …
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
1
1
140 m²
2
OPATIJA - house 140m2 with a panoramic view of the sea + environment 386m2 The house consi…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
3
3
180 m²
CITY OF KRK - Luxury villa with swimming pool New modern urban villa of 180 m2 consists of a…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 room house with sea view, with parking
Gabonjin, Croatia
4
2
152 m²
2
ISLAND OF KRK, vicinity of MALINSKA - Two apartments in a new building Two two-room apartm…
€575,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
3
2
71 m²
KRK ISLAND, DOBRINJ - Rustic house with jacuzzi It is located in a quiet location in Dobri…
€410,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Selce, Croatia
6
7
350 m²
2
Beautiful indigenous stone villa in Bribir consists of ground floor, the first floor and a s…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 room house
Opatija, Croatia
4
4
240 m²
3
OPATIJA, old Austro-Hungarian villa of 240 m2 - completely renovated The ground floor consi…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Kampor, Croatia
11
8
380 m²
ID CODE: 7629
€840,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 room house
Tribalj, Croatia
4
4
200 m²
3
The villa consists of four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Due to the extra space for two peopl…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Veprinac, Croatia
14
8
1 000 m²
3
OPATIJA, VEPRINAC - villa 1000m2 with sea view with 6 apartments and pool + environment 1000…
€1,66M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Selce, Croatia
5
3
250 m²
3
NOVI VINODOLSKI - House near the center and the sea We offer a family house consisting of …
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
House with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Opatija, Croatia
489 m²
OPATIJA- Villa with beautiful panoramic sea view We offer a beautiful villa with pool and …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
5
5
410 m²
RAB, SUPETARSKA DRAGA- villa and apartment house in a great location The villa is located …
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
5
5
410 m²
RAB, SUPETARSKA DRAGA- luxury villa with sea view It is located in a cul-de-sac at the top …
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
5
3
430 m²
3
MALINSKA- Villa in a fantastic location overlooking the sea On the ground floor there are …
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
9
9
641 m²
Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on the Adriatic Sea is a famous tourist destinatio…
€3,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Poljane, Croatia
3
2
180 m²
We offer a beautiful detached villa with panoramic views of the Kvarner Bay. The villa is ex…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Properties features in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
