  Croatia
  Residential
  3. Residential
  Houses
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pobri, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale near Opatija. The villa consists of the ground and upper floors with a…
€2,20M
Villa 9 room villa
Villa 9 room villa
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 009 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Villa 3 room villa
Milohnici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€600,000
Villa 6 room villa
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 540 m²
€3,75M
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
RAB ISLAND, BARBAT - Villa with 5 apartments 250 m from the sea Opportunity for tourist ren…
€550,000
2 room house with furniture, with parking
2 room house with furniture, with parking
Mrkopalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
MRKOPALJ - Luxury house in a fairy tale environment! For sale is a beautiful mountain oasi…
€250,000
4 room house with sea view, with parking
4 room house with sea view, with parking
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, wider area of the city of Krk - Luxury villa with a view of the sea On the g…
€1,27M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, MALINSKA - Stone villa near the sea Beautiful autochthonous villa of 220 m2…
€850,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
CITY OF KRK - Luxury house with a garden and a view of the sea In the very center and old …
€950,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
ISLAND OF KRK - Luxury villa with modern design This unique villa is located in an excellen…
€1,22M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Linardici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, wider area of the city of Krk - Luxury designer villa with a panoramic view o…
€1,50M
7 room house with parking
7 room house with parking
Kupjak, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
GORSKI KOTAR, RAVNA GORA - ADAPTED HOUSE WITH GARDEN! Adapted holiday house in Gorski kotar…
€122,000
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 2
RIJEKA, KOSTRENA - Attractive family house, first row, 200m to the sea. Kostrena is an old…
€950,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
OPATIJA, CENTER - detached house with a beautiful view and garden in the center of Opatija. …
€1,05M
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
OPATIJA - house 140m2 with a panoramic view of the sea + environment 386m2 The house consi…
€430,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
CITY OF KRK - Luxury villa with swimming pool New modern urban villa of 180 m2 consists of a…
€950,000
4 room house with sea view, with parking
4 room house with sea view, with parking
Gabonjin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
ISLAND OF KRK, vicinity of MALINSKA - Two apartments in a new building Two two-room apartm…
€575,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
KRK ISLAND, DOBRINJ - Rustic house with jacuzzi It is located in a quiet location in Dobri…
€410,000
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Selce, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful indigenous stone villa in Bribir consists of ground floor, the first floor and a s…
€750,000
4 room house
4 room house
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA, old Austro-Hungarian villa of 240 m2 - completely renovated The ground floor consi…
€1,30M
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Kampor, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 380 m²
ID CODE: 7629
€840,000
4 room house
4 room house
Tribalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa consists of four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Due to the extra space for two peopl…
€1,000,000
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA, VEPRINAC - villa 1000m2 with sea view with 6 apartments and pool + environment 1000…
€1,66M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Selce, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
NOVI VINODOLSKI - House near the center and the sea We offer a family house consisting of …
€550,000
House with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
House with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Opatija, Croatia
Area 489 m²
OPATIJA- Villa with beautiful panoramic sea view We offer a beautiful villa with pool and …
€1,000,000
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
RAB, SUPETARSKA DRAGA- villa and apartment house in a great location The villa is located …
€2,00M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
RAB, SUPETARSKA DRAGA- luxury villa with sea view It is located in a cul-de-sac at the top …
€1,20M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
MALINSKA- Villa in a fantastic location overlooking the sea On the ground floor there are …
€1,10M
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 641 m²
Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on the Adriatic Sea is a famous tourist destinatio…
€3,90M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Poljane, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
We offer a beautiful detached villa with panoramic views of the Kvarner Bay. The villa is ex…
€1,20M
Properties features in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
