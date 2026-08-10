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Houses with garden for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

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Grad Rijeka
46
Grad Opatija
147
Opcina Omisalj
109
Grad Crikvenica
56
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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Barbat, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Barbat, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
An exceptional opportunity in the island of Rab, Croatia – We are presenting a remarkable ho…
$764,636
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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4 bedroom house in Punat, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Punat, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 4
In the heart of the picturesque town of Punat on the island of Krk, just steps from the coas…
$685,000
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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Property types in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County

villas

Properties features in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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