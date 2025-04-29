Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

8 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Among the wide range of properties on the northern Adriatic, the Stan Grad Immobilien agency…
$1,83M
3 bedroom house in Njivice, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Njivice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Among the wide selection of properties offered by the agency Stan Grad Immobilien, a very lu…
$1,29M
3 bedroom house in Silo, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Silo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Among the real estate offerings of Stan Grad Immobilien in the advanced Kvarner region, a ro…
$1,45M
5 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Among the excellent real estate offerings at the Stan Grad Immobilien agency in the develope…
$1,36M
Villa 11 rooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 11 rooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale near Opatija. The villa consists of the ground and upper floors with a…
$2,37M
7 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 2
From the wide range of properties offered by Stan Grad Immobilien, an exceptionally luxuriou…
$1,13M
4 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Among the Kvarner real estate offerings at Stan Grad Immobilien, a designer-designed and mod…
$1,36M
Villa 11 rooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 11 rooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
The villa consists of the first and second floors, with a net area of 400 m2, and contains 1…
$1,64M
