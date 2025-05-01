Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Opatija, Croatia

23
23 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 360 m²
Elegantly poised on the first line to the sea, this grand villa stands as a testament to the…
$16,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Super-modern villa with great sea views in Medveja, south of Moscenicka Draga, Opatija regio…
$1,64M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 900 m²
Luxury villa under construction in opatija outskirts with great sea views!Final stage of con…
$3,27M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Villa in Opatija cca. 300 meters from the sea, with 3 apartments, next to Ambassador hotel.T…
$2,80M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 756 m²
Outstanding, astonishing offer!True princess of Opatija - LUX villa with swimming pool and p…
$4,35M
Villa in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Area 600 m²
Magnificent villa in Pavlovac near Opatija, only 220 meters from the sea, in a green area.Th…
$2,73M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Nice 4-bedroom single-floor villa with panorama sea view and a swimming pool that can be cov…
$1,75M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 355 m²
Astonishing modern design villa in Moscenicka Draga!Villa is currently under construction to…
$3,38M
Villa 12 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 460 m²
A grand Austro-Hungarian villa stands proudly on the 1st line to the sea on Opatija riviera,…
$9,82M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
We offer this beautiful Mediterranean villa located on the slopes of Učka, only 350 meters f…
$1,96M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Solid villa in the centre of Opatija just 100 meters from the sea!Villa benefits wonderful s…
$1,75M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 990 m²
Presenting an exquisite contemporary waterfront marvel, this new modern villa graces the out…
$6,54M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Modern irrational villa in Bregi, Opatija!Fabulous sea views are opening from the villa, the…
$1,64M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Rustic villa on the hill, with swimming pool, sea view in Opatija area!Total area is 143 sq.…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
New modern villa in Moscenicka Draga 600 meters from the beach!A beautiful newly-built villa…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Nestled in the embrace of Opatija's coastal allure, a singular modern villa of stunning sea …
$9,82M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
We are delighted to present this magnificent villa, situated on a beautifully landscaped 277…
$1,80M
Villa 13 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 13 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Area 1 534 m²
A majestic villa on the 1st line to the sea, crafted in the neo-Italian style, graced the pr…
$32,72M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Discounted! Old price was 2,5 mio euro, new price is 1,4 mio euro!Fantastic villa of un…
$1,53M
Villa in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Area 800 m²
Presenting an extraordinary 1st line villa poised gracefully above the sea and Opatija's enc…
$10,91M
Villa in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Area 410 m²
Villa with amazing sea views in Opatija, 300m from the sea.Total area is 410 sq.m. Land plot…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Magnificent new villa in Opatija centre, mere 200 meters from the sea!The living area of ​​t…
Price on request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
First line beauty - nestled gracefully on a sprawling terrain of 1650 square meters, gently …
$11,23M
