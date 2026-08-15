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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Viskovo, Croatia

;
apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Marcelji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Marcelji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
ID CODE: 129-765
$302,845
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Viskovo, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Viskovo, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 137-121
$358,632
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Villa in Viskovo, Croatia
Villa
Viskovo, Croatia
Area 476 m²
Discounted! Old price was 900 000 eur, new price is 570 000 eur!A stunning detached house wi…
$648,450
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2 bedroom apartment in Viskovo, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Viskovo, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
ID CODE: 104-931
$230,891
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
3 room house in Marcelji, Croatia
3 room house
Marcelji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
House 120 m2, commercial building and building plot 1,065 m2, Garići, Viškovo The house with…
$177,145
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3 room house in Marcelji, Croatia
3 room house
Marcelji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
House 120 m2, commercial building and building plot 1,065 m2, Garići, Viškovo The house with…
$287,860
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