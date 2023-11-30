Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Town of Rab, Croatia

Rab
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
RAB ISLAND, BARBAT - Apartment on the ground floor 3 bedrooms + bathroom with pool In a bea…
€239,000
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking in Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
RAB ISLAND, BARBAT - Villa with 5 apartments 250 m from the sea Opportunity for tourist ren…
€550,000
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Kampor, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Kampor, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 380 m²
ID CODE: 7629
€840,000
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetarska Draga, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
RAB, SUPETARSKA DRAGA- villa and apartment house in a great location The villa is located …
€2,00M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetarska Draga, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
RAB, SUPETARSKA DRAGA- luxury villa with sea view It is located in a cul-de-sac at the top …
€1,20M
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with parking in Supetarska Draga, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
RAB, LOPAR- decorated apartment in a great location We offered an apartment in a great loc…
€221,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
RAB, BARBAT - Duplex apartment near the sea We are selling a beautiful duplex apartment ne…
€235,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
RAB, BARBAT ON THE SEA - Exclusive apartment, 100 meters from the sea! We are selling a ra…
€575,000
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rab, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rab, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 353 m²
RAB - Luxury house with 4 apartments near the sea Barbat is the first place on the island …
€1,20M
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
RAB-BARBAT ISLAND, detached apartment house in a great location We are selling this beautif…
€775,000
House with electricity, with Ownership document in Supetarska Draga, Croatia
House with electricity, with Ownership document
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Area 418 m²
Number of floors 1
I26187 Lopar
€500,000
4 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus in Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
4 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments on Rab with a sea view and a high rating on Airbnb and Booking This is a unique o…
€350,000
Villa 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Kampor, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Kampor, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Rab is an island in the northern Dalmatia region in Croatia, located just off the northern C…
€1,50M
