Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

1 BHK
10
2 BHK
36
3 BHK
26
4 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
109 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€675,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system in Opatija, Croatia
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€530,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system in Opatija, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious penthouse in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system in Opatija, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera aboun…
€1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€596,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system in Opatija, Croatia
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€478,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
RAB ISLAND, BARBAT - Apartment on the ground floor 3 bedrooms + bathroom with pool In a bea…
€239,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gabonjin, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
KRK ISLAND, MALINSKA - Two-room apartment with a sea view The newly decorated apartment of …
€260,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Selce, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Selce, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
NOVI VINODOLSKI - a beautiful apartment in a great location We can boast that we are media…
€239,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
COSTABELLA, BIVIO, KANTRIDA - penthouse, 155 m2, 3 bedrooms + bathroom, PANORAMIC VIEW!!! …
€799,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
RIJEKA-COSTABELLA We are selling an apartment in a new building in an excellent and prime lo…
€512,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning in Dobrec, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - heavenly apartment in an imposing Austro-Hungarian villa! We proudly pre…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krk, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, CITY OF KRK - two-story apartment with garden and swimming pool near the sea.…
€970,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gabonjin, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
ISLAND OF KRK, NJIVICE - First floor of a house with two apartments It is located about 45…
€300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning in Gabonjin, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning
Gabonjin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, NJIVICE - Apartment with swimming pool For sale is a floor of a house with …
€562,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Icici, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - apartment 79m2 with a garden in a newer building with a swimming pool on th…
€380,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
OPATIJA, CENTER - one-bedroom apartment in a new building with a panoramic view of the sea a…
€230,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Drivenik, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Drivenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
JADRANOVO, CRIKVENICA 2 APARTMENTS NEAR THE SEA! For sale 2 apartments together, total 85 m…
€210,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Opatija, Center - floor of an Austro-Hungarian villa with a separate entrance and garden Opa…
€1
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krk, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
KRK CITY - Penthouse first row to the sea Three-room apartment with living room in an exce…
€595,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 5
RIJEKA, CENTER - Master's apartment, 97 m2, near Korza! We are mediating the sale of a bea…
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document in Muraj, Croatia
4 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document
Muraj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
I26570 Creska/Mali Kartec
€965,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
COSTABELLA, BIVIO, KANTRIDA - luxury penthouse with panoramic sea view We offer a penthous…
€720,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
OPATIJA, KOSIĆEVO - Apartment 1R + LR 50 m2 Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on t…
€187,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dobrec, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 10736
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Icici, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
IČIĆI- Luxury apartment in a new building in a fantastic location located on the second floo…
€760,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Icici, Croatia
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
IČIĆI - Luxury apartment in a new building We offer a luxury and superbly decorated apartm…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Opatija, a beautiful coastal town located on the Adriatic Sea is a famous tourist destinatio…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English

Properties features in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir