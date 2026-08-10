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Apartments for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

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Grad Rijeka
24
Grad Opatija
26
Grad Crikvenica
21
Crikvenica
17
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130 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 114-1249
$1,71M
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
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1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
ID CODE: 127-374
$187,855
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 14 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$107,589
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$175,461
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3 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 114-1316
$444,969
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$176,680
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3 bedroom apartment in Icici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 114-1246
$672,862
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2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
ID CODE: 139-166
$365,865
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Kastav, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Kastav, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 130-582
$250,392
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 127-316
$251,612
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
ID CODE: 137-107
$1,54M
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3 bedroom apartment in Njivice, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Njivice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Island of Krk, Njivice: A modern two-storey apartment is for sale in a quiet part of Njivice…
$455,605
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2 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
ID CODE: 105-852
$455,292
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Kastav, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Kastav, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
ID CODE: 104-914
$318,784
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3 bedroom apartment in Dramalj, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 129-817
$603,412
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3 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
ID CODE: 139-207
$734,341
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1 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Krk Town - for sale is a luxurious apartment located on the first floor of a new building wi…
$422,075
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2 bedroom apartment in Kraljevica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Kraljevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
ID CODE: 129-917
$487,713
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2 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
ID CODE: 139-229
$436,051
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1 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 16 m²
In Crikvenica, a town with a long tourist tradition and a steadily growing demand for qualit…
$119,725
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 127-351
$245,743
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3 bedroom apartment in Kraljevica, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kraljevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
ID CODE: 129-909
$697,383
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
ID CODE: 135-220
$387,067
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1 bedroom apartment in Ika, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Ika, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 104-993
$259,581
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
ID CODE: 130-494
$487,284
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3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Anton, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Anton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 112-371
$661,748
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2 bedroom apartment in Ika, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Ika, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 119-561
$472,483
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4 bedroom apartment in Ika, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Ika, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
ID CODE: 104-913
$569,257
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 127-328
$253,114
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
ID CODE: 129-845
$215,179
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Property types in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
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Luxury
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