Germany
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Germany
New houses in Germany
All new buildings in Germany
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Germany
Residential
Apartment in Germany
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Germany
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Land in Germany
Luxury Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Commercial
All commercial properties in Germany
Shop
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Germany
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Shop
Established business
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Germany
Commercial real estate in Germany
hotels
31
offices
4
apartment buildings
30
investment properties
17
shops
22
business for sale
4
Clear all
291 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Pirmasens, Germany
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 275,000
DHH 3 FH + Garage in Pirmasens too sell! 66955 Pirmasens Is rent: 773, - € Should rent: 1,17…
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Pirmasens, Germany
11 Number of rooms
4 bath
390 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
Investment property for sale in 66953 Pirmasens! Building type Apartment house, head house …
Commercial
Petersberg, Germany
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Large industrial hall for sale at 66953 Pirmasens ( 66989 Petersberg ) Warehouse, g…
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Pirmasens, Germany
12 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 319,000
Investment 4 units approx. 308m ² rental space! ECDATA Property type: investment 4 apartme…
Revenue house 10 bedrooms
Pirmasens, Germany
15 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 519,000
Investment 5 units approx. 556m ² + Commercial for sale in Pirmasens! ECDATA Object type: …
Hotel 270 rooms
Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
270 Number of rooms
€ 59,000,000
New hotel in Munich with a rental agreement - 20 years. Number of numbers: 270 Year B…
Investment
Kaiserslautern, Germany
12 500 m²
€ 4,100,000
Well maintained industrial premises near Kaiserslautern with development potential. The fac…
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
800 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,550,000
Plot in Frankfurt am Main - in the historic district of the city - Sachsenhausens with a bui…
Commercial
Moerfelden, Germany
Number of floors 4
€ 3,300,000
A large plot in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main for the construction of commercial real est…
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
€ 2,450,000
For sale is a plot for the construction of a residential apartment building in Frankfurt am …
Commercial
Obernhain, Germany
1 600 m²
€ 850,000
A large plot of ( about 1600 m2 ) for building a house in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main i…
Commercial
Westerham, Germany
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 5,500,000
Land for sale in Berlin with an area of about 1,500 m2, including a building permit. O…
Investment 1 room
Frankfurt, Germany
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 330,000
Investment 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,000,000
Commercial premises on the 1st floor of a residential building, leased for long-term ( fitne…
Hotel 62 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
62 Number of rooms
3 000 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,500,000
For sale is a modern 4 * hotel in Frankfurt am Main with a restaurant and a terrace in the g…
Hotel 36 rooms
Dietzenbach, Germany
36 Number of rooms
700 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,400,000
Revenue house 28 rooms
Berlin, Germany
28 Number of rooms
987 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,900,000
Income house in Berlin, fully leased. Consists of 12 apartments ( from 1 to 3 rooms ). The…
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
600 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,200,000
Apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in excellent condition. The house is loc…
Revenue house 21 room
Frankfurt, Germany
21 Number of rooms
630 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,100,000
New house for 7 apartments with underground parking for each apartment in a green, quiet are…
Revenue house
Dornach, Germany
1 690 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 12,100,000
Apartment building with 27 apartments, with commercial premises on the ground floor. There…
Revenue house
Hamburg, Germany
980 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 4,700,000
Apartment building with a central location in Hamburg. The house has 20 residential units, r…
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
800 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 7,500,000
Apartment building ( new building - 7 apartments ) in the popular central area of Frankfurt …
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
380 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
An affordable three-story apartment building with a landscaped garden. In the house: 5 apa…
Revenue house 15 rooms
Dornach, Germany
15 Number of rooms
450 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,800,000
Apartment building in Munich for 6 apartments in the green district of Munich - Trudering. …
Revenue house 24 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
24 Number of rooms
750 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,310,000
The well-maintained apartment has 7 apartments. Perhaps a breakdown of the building and an…
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
360 m²
€ 2,232,000
Description: apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in a new state. All apartme…
Investment
Dessau-Rosslau, Germany
1 450 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,100,000
4-storey medical center with medical offices ( urology, ENT, gastroenterologist, physiothera…
Investment 200 rooms
Bielefeld, Germany
200 Number of rooms
1 100 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 8,100,000
Modern rehabilitation clinic with a long-term lease. Number of rooms: about 200 Last Re…
Investment
Frankfurt, Germany
380 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 3,400,000
Apartments in Frankfurt am Main - a reasonable investment in liquid objects with the potenti…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
10
Regions with properties for sale
Alsdorf
Bayreuth
Bernau
Cuxhaven
Dietzenbach
Eschborn
Falkensee
Goldberg
Mettmann
Moerfelden
Montabaur
Neustrelitz
Obertshausen
Rosenheim
Saarburg
Schwerin
Schwetzingen
Treuen
Willich
Wittenberge
Properties features in Germany
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map