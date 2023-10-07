Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

2 properties total found
Hotel with double glazed windows, with basement, with parking in Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Hotel with double glazed windows, with basement, with parking
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 874 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention the object of roadside service in d. Korzuny. Located 24 km fro…
€922,239
Hotel with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bobr, Belarus
Hotel with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bobr, Belarus
Area 3 500 m²
The existing suburban family complex & laquo; Beaver Resort & raquo; 6 hectares ( rental ), …
€622,812
