New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Belarus
Brest Region
Brest
Offices
Offices for Sale in Brest, Belarus
40 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Office
Brest, Belarus
1/9 Floor
€ 89,774
3 - a bedroom apartment with a total area of 83.6 square meters with the possibility of tran…
Office
Brest, Belarus
213 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 458,029
I offer for sale a complex of capital buildings ( equipped and used under STO ) located at: …
Office
Brest, Belarus
210 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 137,409
PRICE IS DAMAGED!!! I offer for sale Capital structure located at: Brest region, g. Brest, s…
Office
Brest, Belarus
1/9 Floor
€ 38,016
1 - a bedroom apartment with a total area of 37.5 square meters with the possibility of tran…
Office
Brest, Belarus
74 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 67,788
Office
Brest, Belarus
€ 10,077
Office
Brest, Belarus
10 m²
€ 175,000
Office
Brest, Belarus
3/3 Floor
€ 343,521
Office
Brest, Belarus
48 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 64,124
Office
Brest, Belarus
1 390 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 275,446
Office
Brest, Belarus
1 082 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 783,916
Office
Brest, Belarus
6 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 47,635
Lot 6636. The office is located in the center of Brest on Shevchenko Boulevard in a resident…
Office
Brest, Belarus
44 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 45,711
We offer for sale Office in the very center of Brest on Shevchenko Boulevard, 8. in a reside…
Office
Brest, Belarus
98 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 109,927
Office
Brest, Belarus
8/8 Floor
€ 458,029
Office
Brest, Belarus
65 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 41,681
We offer for sale both together and separately: Isolated premises located at: Brest region, …
Office
Brest, Belarus
44 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 87,941
We offer for sale Insulated premises located at: Brest region, g. Brest, st. International, …
Office
Brest, Belarus
870 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 68,704
Sale from the owner without commission! We offer for sale Capital buildings located at: Bres…
Office
Brest, Belarus
106 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 121,900
Sale from the owner without commission! We offer for sale Insulated premises located at: Bre…
Office
Brest, Belarus
210 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 146,203
Sale from the owner without commission! We offer for sale Capital structure located at: Bres…
Office
Brest, Belarus
50 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 49,009
Direct sale from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We o…
Office
Brest, Belarus
54 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 29,625
Direct sales from the owner without commission! We offer insulated rooms located in: Brest r…
Office
Brest, Belarus
10 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 109,927
Lot 6301. The room is multifunctional, located on the ground floor of a four-story building.…
Office
Brest, Belarus
775 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 82,445
¡We work for the owner! When buying this item, you don't pay the agency a commission!We offe…
Office
Brest, Belarus
125 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 148,859
Brest. Masherova 1 - floor, independent entrance, 125.2 square meters..Administrative - busi…
Office
Brest, Belarus
213 m²
€ 458,029
¡We work for the owner! When buying this item, you don't pay the agency a commission!We offe…
Office
Brest, Belarus
3/3 Floor
€ 109,927
Administrative placement on the property in the central part of the city of Brest with a tot…
Office 1 room
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
€ 47,177
We offer to buy a finished commercial system in the Brest Center ( ul. Sovetskaya ) with a t…
Office
Brest, Belarus
1 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 54,872
Lot 5802. A promising place to display for commercial real estate. Three bedroom apartment i…
Office
Brest, Belarus
€ 29,314
Show next 30 properties
1
2
