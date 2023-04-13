Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Warehouses
Warehouses for sale in Brest Region, Belarus
Brest
20
Baranavichy
1
Buchovicki sielski Saviet
1
carnaucycki sielski Saviet
1
Kobryn
1
Navamysski sielski Saviet
1
Pinsk
1
Telminski sielski Saviet
1
Znamienski sielski Saviet
1
28 properties total found
Warehouse
Pinsk, Belarus
3 538 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 850,000
Shopping facilities, warehouse building g. Pinsk, st. Krasnoarmeyskaya, 18 to To…
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
220 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 22,901
Selling a container-type warehouse in ownership in the northwestern part of Brest, Rechitsa …
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 22,901
The warehouse building is owned by a total area of 220.4 square meters, located on a land pl…
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 1,648,903
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 1,374,086
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
131 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 28,856
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
381 m²
€ 150,000
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
972 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 549,634
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
1 390 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 275,446
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
425 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 132,828
We offer for sale SKLADIME ROOMS. Total area 425 m ² ( office - 79.90 m ²; warehouse 345.2 m…
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
557 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 164,890
We offer for sale capital buildings located in: Brest region, g. Brest, ul. Yanki Kupala, 10…
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
972 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 595,437
Sale from the owner without commission! We offer for sale a capital building located at. Bre…
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
847 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 229,014
We work from the owner! If you buy this property, you do not pay the agency a commission! We…
Warehouse
Telmy 1, Belarus
354 m²
€ 47,177
An incomplete canned capital structure for sale under a storage room in the Brest region (Te…
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 47,177
An incomplete can capital structure owned by d. Thelma - 1 Brest - District with a total are…
Warehouse
Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus
953 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 137,409
Two separately standing capital buildings (name - grain warehouses) are sold in the former P…
Warehouse
Miedna, Belarus
9 m²
€ 6,412
Lot 6215. On sale is a warehouse of fuel and lubricants located in ag. Copper. Foundation - …
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
1/2 Floor
€ 128,248
Warehouse heated room with an office block in ownership in the eastern part of the city. Bre…
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 132,828
Warehouse with an office block in ownership in the industrial zone (p - n Graevka) of the ci…
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 41,223
Warehouse property in the eastern part of Brest with a total area of 176.4 square meters.m w…
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
€ 44,887
Industry - heated warehouse building owned in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (p - …
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 105,347
The warehouse building with ramps and an office block in ownership in the industrial zone of…
Warehouse
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 45,803
Industrial - warehouse building in the property in the city of Kobrin, Brest region with a t…
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
1 Floor
€ 384,744
A multifunctional complex of buildings in ownership in the industrial zone of the city of Br…
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
496 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 36,642
A warehouse building for sale in the northern part of the city of Kobrin. The 1978 capital s…
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
726 m²
€ 87,941
The Warehouse, Brest, Krasnogvardeyskaya St., Leninsky district rayonploshchad 726.4 м² …
Warehouse
carnaucycy, Belarus
132 m²
1 Floor
€ 12,367
For sale Warehouse, ag. Chernavchitsa, Brest district, Brest e.g. Area 131.8 м² 1st flo…
Warehouse
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 805 m²
€ 148,822
