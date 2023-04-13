Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Brest
64
Baranavichy
6
Kobryn
2
Chidrynski sielski Saviet
1
Malaryta
1
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet
1
Stalovicki sielski Saviet
1
Zhabinka
1
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
543 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 448,868
I offer for sale in the very center of Brest, st. Moscow, 204, Torgovaya isolated premises, …
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 42,322
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor ( entr…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/3 Floor
€ 329,781
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 140.5 sq.m. The ins…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 146,569
Trading premises in the ownership area in the Vulka region ( r - n. Makhnovych ) of the city…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 61,376
I offer for sale Tabor ( residential apartment ) in the very center of. Brest, corner of st.…
Shopin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop
Baranavichy, Belarus
750 m²
€ 858,803
Sale Object status. Shop for sale Address: Brest region, g. Baranovichi, st. Domeyko, 30 Are…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 13,741
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 17.3 sq.m. The insu…
Shopin Zhabinka, Belarus
Shop
Zhabinka, Belarus
28 m²
€ 7,786
LOT 4263. Shopping pavilion in the center of Zhabinka, located on a plot of 12.67 acres ( on…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
55 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor, an is…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Commercial premises in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area of 54.5 sq.m.…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
55 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor, an is…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
3 049 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,099,268
We offer for sale a TRADE CENTER in the very center of. Brest, 2-storey building with baseme…
Shopin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop
Baranavichy, Belarus
11 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 10,077
Administrative-commercial premises for sale, area 11 sq. M., In a commercial building with h…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 76,033
Commercial premises in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area of 83.2 sq.m.…
Shopin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop
Baranavichy, Belarus
29 m² 1/5 Floor
Price on request
On sale administrative and commercial premises in the Military Town with a total area of 29.…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
22 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 20,153
Offer for sale in the very center of. Brest on the street Sovetskaya in the shopping center …
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
115 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 190,000
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/6 Floor
€ 118,171
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 22,443
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 68,704
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
21 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 13,723
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 66,872
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 61,376
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
260 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 343,521
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/3 Floor
€ 65,956
Shopin Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
572 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
43 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 89,774
We offer for sale Isolated premises located at: Brest region, g. Brest, nab. Francis Skorina…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/4 Floor
€ 17,863
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 24.6 sq.m. The insu…
Shopin Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,052
Specialized retail building located in d. Big Gatish! For sale one-story retail building for…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 43,971
The building is a mgo-functional ( destination - a specialized retail building ) owned in th…

