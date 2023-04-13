Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Brest
6
Chidrynski sielski Saviet
1
Matykalski sielski Saviet
1
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Restaurantin Brest, Belarus
Restaurant
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 458,029
Restaurant 3 roomsin Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 3 rooms
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 122 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Restaurantin Brest, Belarus
Restaurant
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 34,810
Cafe with real estate in Rechitsa in Brest with a total area of 97 square meters.m. It consi…
Restaurantin Brest, Belarus
Restaurant
Brest, Belarus
1 Floor
€ 201,533
Restaurant (cafe) with property in the central part of the city. Brest with a total area of …
Restaurantin Brest, Belarus
Restaurant
Brest, Belarus
1/3 Floor
€ 109,927
Cafe - a bar with equipment and furniture in ownership in the Kovalevo area of Brest with a …
Restaurantin Brest, Belarus
Restaurant
Brest, Belarus
1 Floor
€ 91,606
Cafe - a bar in ownership (assignment - catering) in the central part of Brest with a total …
Restaurantin Brest, Belarus
Restaurant
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 14,657
The shopping pavilion (mini - cafe) is owned in the Kovalevo area of Brest with a total area…
Restaurantin Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
Restaurant
Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
€ 26,566
Land with an area of 0.1350 hectares for the construction and maintenance of a cafe with an …

Properties features in Brest Region, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir