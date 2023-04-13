Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Brest Region, Belarus

Brest
15
Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet
2
Kobryn
2
Vysokaye
2
Zhabinka
2
Znamienski sielski Saviet
2
Baranavichy
1
Matykalski sielski Saviet
1
31 property total found
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 22,901
The building is non-residential in ownership with a total area of 138.8 square meters, locat…
Manufacturein Baranavichy, Belarus
Manufacture
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 023 m²
€ 155,730
Sale. Production + warehouse Address: g. Baranovichi, Vilchkovsky 214 B Area - 2023.4 m2 In …
Manufacturein Kobryn, Belarus
Manufacture
Kobryn, Belarus
575 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 61,376
The production and storage base is owned in the industrial zone of the city of Kobrin, Brest…
Manufacturein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 274,817
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 274,817
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/2 Floor
€ 403,065
Manufacturein Kliejniki, Belarus
Manufacture
Kliejniki, Belarus
199 m² 1 Floor
€ 174,051
Manufacturein Vysokaye, Belarus
Manufacture
Vysokaye, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 90,690
Industrial - warehouse building in ownership in. High Kamenetsky district with a total area …
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 448,868
Production and storage base with an administrative and economic building owned in the indust…
Manufacturein Kobryn, Belarus
Manufacture
Kobryn, Belarus
1/2 Floor
€ 128,248
The building is administratively economic in ownership in the city of Kobrin, Brest region w…
Manufacturein Zhabinka, Belarus
Manufacture
Zhabinka, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 59,544
Industrial-warehouse building in ownership in d. Stebrovo Zhabinkovsky district with a total…
Manufacture 2 roomsin Brest, Belarus
Manufacture 2 rooms
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 128 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 164,890
Sale of premises for the placement of a warehouse or production in the northern part of Bres…
Manufacturein Zhabinka, Belarus
Manufacture
Zhabinka, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 31,146
Car wash with property in the industrial zone of the city of Zhabinka, Brest region with a t…
Manufacturein Miedna, Belarus
Manufacture
Miedna, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 5,038
Land with an area of 0.1016 hectares with a building of 9.3 square meters located on it ( pu…
Manufacturein Saraseva, Belarus
Manufacture
Saraseva, Belarus
402 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 25,388
Direct sale from the owner without a commission! We offer for sale a capital building locate…
Manufacturein Znamienka, Belarus
Manufacture
Znamienka, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 50,383
Industrial - warehouse building with an office block in ownership of the ag. The passion of …
Manufacturein Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 256,496
Industrial and warehouse base with a total area of 2 (two) capital buildings of 494.5 square…
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1 Floor
€ 265,657
The production and warehouse base is owned in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (r - …
Manufacturein Pruzhany, Belarus
Manufacture
Pruzhany, Belarus
€ 41,223
Non-residential buildings (destination - industrial buildings) in the city. The citizens of …
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
€ 174,051
Car service (car maintenance point with spare parts store) with property in the sleeping are…
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
Number of floors 2
€ 59,544
A multifunctional building owned in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (p - n Graevka)…
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
€ 79,697
The production base with the administrative and economic building is owned in the industrial…
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
€ 238,175
Industrial - warehouse building with an administrative block in ownership in the industrial …
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 87,941
The building is multifunctional (assignment - administrative - economic building) in the are…
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 338,941
Auto service (Destination - a building specializing in the repair and maintenance of cars wi…
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
€ 274,817
Base for storing materials and equipment in ownership in the Brest region (p - n.Thelma - 1)…
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
€ 274,817
Production and storage base in the ownership in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (p …
Manufacturein Vysokaye, Belarus
Manufacture
Vysokaye, Belarus
1 Floor
€ 32,062
The production and warehouse base is owned in the city of Vysky Kamenetsky district of the B…
Manufacturein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Manufacture
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Number of floors 2
€ 151,149
Multifunctional building owned by.Koverdyaki of the Brest region with a total area of 263.8 …
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
266 m²
€ 69,620
LOT 4273. For sale buildings of a valid car service with administrative rooms. An excellent …

Properties features in Brest Region, Belarus

