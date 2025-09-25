  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Ravda
  4. Residential complex Novyj proekt zilogo kompleksa 300 metrah ot pescanogo plaza Ravdy

Residential complex Novyj proekt zilogo kompleksa 300 metrah ot pescanogo plaza Ravdy

Ravda, Bulgaria
from
$87,932
;
10
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 30632
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Bulgaria
  • State
    Burgas
  • Region
    Nesebar
  • Village
    Ravda

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Ravda, Bulgaria
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$127,729
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$111,387
Residential complex Novyj ziloj kompleks u mora Ravda
Ravda, Bulgaria
Price on request
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$113,087
Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Byala, Bulgaria
from
$57,899
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyj proekt zilogo kompleksa 300 metrah ot pescanogo plaza Ravdy
Ravda, Bulgaria
from
$87,932
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyj ziloj kompleks u mora Ravda
Residential complex Novyj ziloj kompleks u mora Ravda
Residential complex Novyj ziloj kompleks u mora Ravda
Residential complex Novyj ziloj kompleks u mora Ravda
Residential complex Novyj ziloj kompleks u mora Ravda
Show all Residential complex Novyj ziloj kompleks u mora Ravda
Residential complex Novyj ziloj kompleks u mora Ravda
Ravda, Bulgaria
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Show all Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$113,087
The year of construction 2026
🌊 FAIRVIEW VLAS - a new house by the sea in St. Vlas!🏡 Cozy boutique complex just 400 meters from the beach!🔹 Modern 5-storey building🔹 Only 10 apartments - for those who value privacy🔹 Apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms (from 58 m2 to 110 m2)🔹 Spacious terraces with views🔹 Open parking with t…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Show all Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Byala, Bulgaria
from
$57,899
The year of construction 2028
Area 38–97 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Byala Sun Residence is a modern residential complex by the sea in the resort town of Byala (Bulgaria). The project combines peace and comfort with modern amenities, offering accommodation for leisure, permanent residence or investment.Location: only 200 meters from the beach, 800 m to the ci…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
38.0 – 67.0
58,223 – 91,449
Apartment 2 rooms
97.0
145,796
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Bulgaria
Where Is It Better to Live in Bulgaria? Top 5 Cozy and Promising Cities to Move to
25.09.2025
Where Is It Better to Live in Bulgaria? Top 5 Cozy and Promising Cities to Move to
How to Buy Property in Bulgaria
10.06.2025
How to Buy Property in Bulgaria
Romania and Bulgaria are Now Officially in Schengen: What Will Change for Citizens and Authorities of These Countries?
09.01.2025
Romania and Bulgaria are Now Officially in Schengen: What Will Change for Citizens and Authorities of These Countries?
Big news on the Bulgarian real estate market: brokers will be trained in Bulgaria
11.10.2023
Big news on the Bulgarian real estate market: brokers will be trained in Bulgaria
Three Houses in Bulgaria That Could Become Your Summer Home. Prices are up to €99,000
17.07.2025
Three Houses in Bulgaria That Could Become Your Summer Home. Prices are up to €99,000
Bulgarian resort real estate is experiencing a renaissance. Prices in this segment have increased by 22% in just one year
31.07.2023
Bulgarian resort real estate is experiencing a renaissance. Prices in this segment have increased by 22% in just one year
Bulgaria plans to introduce the euro as a second currency as early as 2024
11.07.2023
Bulgaria plans to introduce the euro as a second currency as early as 2024
European Parliament insists on the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen this year
28.06.2023
European Parliament insists on the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen this year
Show all publications