Bulgarian resort real estate is experiencing a renaissance. Prices in this segment have increased by 22% in just one year

Price growth in Bulgaria for the year amounted to about €115 per square meter, or 22%. Now the cost of a “square meter” in resort regions ranges from €500 to €1000 per square meter. This has not happened since 2013-2014.

For comparison: in 2021 the average cost of an apartment in Bulgaria as a whole was €30,000, and in the middle of 2023 it exceeded €40,500.

For how much can one buy an apartment in different regions of Bulgaria ?

St. Vlas stands out against the general background—here they ask on average €800 euros for 1 square meter and €50,000 for an apartment. In Pomorie for a square meter comes to a total of €730, and for an apartment - €46,000. In the resorts north of Varna, the price spread is greater: in these areas, depending on the complex, the price per square meter varies from €500 to €1,000 per square meter.

The most expensive of the mountain resorts is Borovets, where the price per square meter reaches €960, while the average budget of the transaction is close to €68,000 (+26% since 2021). In Bansko, for a square meter, buyers pay about €685, and for an apartment, €50,000. Pamporovo is considered to be the most budget-friendly, where a square meter costs on average €450 and apartments can be bought within €40,000.

As we can see, in just one year, real estate prices in some resorts have soared by more than 25%.

What affects the cost of real estate in this country? The main factors are high inflation and insufficient supply in this segment.

Who most often buys real estate in the resorts of Bulgaria? Great demand is observed both among foreigners and Bulgarians themselves. The favorite destinations of non-residents are Bansko and Sunny Beach. They buy here objects both for themselves and for their subsequent renting out. As a rule, foreigners choose two- and three-bedroom apartments for themselves, and when buying for the purpose of earning money, they choose one- and two-bedroom apartments.