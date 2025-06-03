Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Nesebar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

Sveti Vlas
24
Obzor
42
Apartment Delete
Clear all
61 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer a spacious furnished multi-room apartment with FRONTAL VIEW TO THE SEA in the compl…
$268,911
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 90 m²
We present a unique apartment on the first line in a residential complex located in the town…
$123,875
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 76 m²
A new exclusive offer in an elite complex, located in a quiet picturesque area near the moun…
$98,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Studio with a new renovation, on the first line of the sea, in an elite complexSaint VlasPre…
$110,088
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/6
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен апартамент с една спалня с МОРСКА ГЛЕДКА в комплекс Луксор, С…
$160,417
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 50 m²
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with stunning sea views in a complex located in the town of S…
$82,848
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
" Olympia resident " - This is a luxurious coastal complex located on the first line of the …
$81,582
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer spacious two-bedroom apartments with PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in a newly built complex - …
$123,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 76 m²
A spacious two-room apartment of 76 m² is located on the 2nd floor of the complex and has a …
$94,533
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 104 m²
Excellent two-room apartment. The complex is located in the picturesque resort of Ravda, on…
$103,212
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/8
Two-bedroom apartment in the complex Carolina / Karolina, 150 meters from the beach in Sunny…
$85,980
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/7
Without a commission! on a straight line from the developer! Full support of the transac…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/6
" Olympia resident " - This is a luxurious coastal complex located on the first line of the …
$260,820
Leave a request
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 72 m²
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with sea view in Sveti Vlas! The area of ​​the apartment is …
$79,036
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/6
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен тристаен апартамент с ФРОНТАЛНА ГЛЕДКА КЪМ МОРЕТО И ПЛАНИНАТА…
$232,918
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 120 m²
Spacious three-room apartment with sea view in a complex in the village of Elenite. The apar…
$140,916
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer a spacious furnished two-bedroom apartment with SEA VIEW in the Watermill complex, …
$123,465
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 5/6
We offer a spacious furnished two-bedroom apartment with FRONTAL SEA VIEW in Valencia Garden…
$299,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 90 m²
A spacious three-room apartment with a stunning panoramic view of the sea, located in the co…
$130,068
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
Without a commission!
$87,093
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/6
Fort Noks Grand Resort / Fort Knox Grand Resort, St. VlasSpacious apartment (1+1) with sea v…
$86,506
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
The Esther complex is located in the city of St. Vlas, not far from the famous yacht pier Ma…
$215,075
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer a spacious one-bedroom apartment with a SEA VIEW in a newly built complex - "Rio 2"…
$58,871
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 100 m²
We offer for sale a 3-room apartment with a sea view in a complex located in the picturesque…
$164,674
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 63 m²
We offer for sale a cozy two-room apartment in a modern complex, located in the picturesque …
$95,349
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 6/6
" Olympia resident " - This is a luxurious coastal complex located on the first line of the …
$219,958
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a spacious furnished multi-room apartment with FRONTAL SEA VIEW in Marina Sunrise c…
$364,786
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
Without a commission! on a straight line from the developer! Complete support of the tra…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
We offer for sale a unique two -room apartment with a panoramic sea view in the Diamond comp…
$115,343
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
we offer     stylish apartment on the first line of the sea in St. Vlas, with a view of the …
$162,287
Leave a request

Property types in Nesebar

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go