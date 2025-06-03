Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Nesebar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

Sveti Vlas
24
Obzor
42
199 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/4
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен апартамент с три спални в Sunny Day 6, курорт Слънчев бряг. …
$71,080
3 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer a spacious furnished multi-room apartment with FRONTAL VIEW TO THE SEA in the compl…
$268,911
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with FRONTAL SEA VIEW in the complex "Kr…
$167,179
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a spacious furnished three-bedroom apartment in the Diamond Bay complex, Sunny Beac…
$114,429
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/7
We offer a spacious furnished two-bedroom apartment with a SEA VIEW in the Sun Wave complex,…
$209,210
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment in the complex "Sky Dreams", Sveti Vlas.…
$98,982
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Omega Resort complex, Ravda villa…
$145,522
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer a spacious furnished three-bedroom apartment in the complex "Izida Palace", Sunny B…
$146,659
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 7/7
Просторен луксозно обзаведен многостаен апартамент в комплекс Sweet Homes 2, курорт Слънчев …
$306,960
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 90 m²
We present a unique apartment on the first line in a residential complex located in the town…
$123,875
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/6
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Domenico complex, Sunn…
$111,550
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 76 m²
A new exclusive offer in an elite complex, located in a quiet picturesque area near the moun…
$98,149
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 68 m²
NEW furnished 1-room apartment in the complex, Sunny Beach. Price: 59,999 € Area: 68 m² Floo…
$61,988
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 65 m²
Cozy one-bedroom apartment in the complex, Sunny Beach - ideal for comfortable living or inv…
$66,638
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 55 m²
A magnificent apartment with two bedrooms with an area of ​​55 m ², located in the charming …
$174,602
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 73 m²
A cozy two -room apartment with two bedrooms   in a complex located in the quiet and calm ar…
$97,633
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/6
For sale two-room apartment in the complex “Triumph”, Sveti Vlas    • Area: 60 m2.  • …
$88,086
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 67 m²
A cozy 2-room apartment with a view of the pool in a complex in Ravda. The apartment is on t…
$78,003
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 45 m²
Studio in the complex, Ravda, located on the 5th floor with an area of ​​45 sq.m.The apartme…
$62,392
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 5/7
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished two-bedroom apartment with SEA AND MOUNTAIN VIEW in…
$361,187
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer a furnished one-bedroom apartment WITH LOW MAINTENANCE FEE in the Passat complex, S…
$50,188
Studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Studio with a new renovation, on the first line of the sea, in an elite complexSaint VlasPre…
$110,088
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 5/6
We offer a stylishly furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Harmony Suites 16 complex, Sunny…
$109,165
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/6
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен апартамент с една спалня в комплекс Марина Вю Форт Бийч, куро…
$92,842
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 56 m²
A cozy one-bedroom apartment in a complex located in the picturesque resort of Sveti Vlas. T…
$72,320
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 73 m²
The apartments are located just 600 meters from the popular Pirates of the Caribbean amuseme…
$74,903
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/6
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен апартамент с една спалня с МОРСКА ГЛЕДКА в комплекс Луксор, С…
$160,417
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 50 m²
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with stunning sea views in a complex located in the town of S…
$82,848
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 75 m²
A cozy and spacious furnished two-room apartment in a residential complex located in the ver…
$82,135
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 40 m²
A cozy studio apartment in a prestigious complex in an equal. located on the 1st floor, th…
$62,392
