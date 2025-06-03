Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 6/6
We present you a two-bedroom apartment in the Sun Wave complex, Sveti Vlas. The apartment is…
$313,415
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 6/6
Exclusive penthouse in the "Yassen Complex" – luxury in 2. Sealine We are pleased to offer …
$182,350
Close
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 5/5
We exclusively offer a large 4 room penthouse apartment in the Privilege-Fort in Elenite by …
$142,461
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 4
We offer to buy a spacious and fully furnished penthouse in the Old House complex in the res…
$155,044
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a 3 room apartment with an area of 110 sqm on the 6th and last floor. The apartment…
$89,808
Close
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 303 m²
Floor 5/5
We are pleased to offer you this exceptional penthouse apartment in the exclusive Admiral co…
$418,266
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer you a 3 room penthouse apartment in a private house without a maintenance fee. Exce…
$163,887
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer you a 3 room apartment with an area of 86 sqm in the 3. Floor in Old House at the e…
$108,271
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer you a 3 room apartment with sea view in Siyana 2 in Sveti Vlas Bulgaria. The living…
$125,081
Close
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer you a 2 room apartment in the Anna Marina complex in Sveti Vlas Bulgaria. The apart…
$88,896
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/6
For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in lux complex Prestige Fort♥️ First line of the sea! Dir…
$243,555
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
Floor 5/6
Luxurious penthouse in the modern and elegant Esteban complex, located in the area of Aureli…
$430,803
Close
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer for sale a bright studio overlooking the pool in the amazing residential complex “H…
$57,326
Close
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5
Penthouse for sale in the elite complex "Malkata Vodenitsa", located just 300 meters from th…
$302,108
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ravda, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 197 m²
Floor 7/7
We offer a penthouse apartment in Oasis in Ravda Bulgaria. The entrance area has a stairway …
$239,335
Close
Penthouse 2 rooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 rooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 6/7
We offer you an interesting maisonette penthouse with a total area of ​​165 m². The annual m…
$137,674
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 7/7
We offer you a 3 room attic apartment with a sea view in the luxury complex Marina Fort in S…
$239,335
Close
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/6
We offer a 3 room apartment at Crown Fort Sveti Vlas Bulgaria. The apartment is located on t…
$94,594
Close
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 7/7
We offer you a studio in Harmony Suites 1 on the sun beach in Bulgaria. The studio has wardr…
$55,731
Close
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a fully equipped three-room apartment in Tarsis 3 complex for sale located on the 6…
$203,435
Close
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a 2 room apartment with sea views in Crown Fort Beach between Sveti Vlas and Elenit…
$108,840
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 12 143 m²
$131,595
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 6/6
This luxurious 3-room penthouse in the Efir complex offers 250 m2 of pure elegance and comfo…
$510,581
Close
