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Studios for Sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

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Sveti Vlas
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130 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in the Roel Resid…
$78,190
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$92,356
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 6
‼️Старт ‼️Солне “MAGNOLIA 8”📍700 ◾️Сту◾️‼️от 1 550€ ✅ 2000€ - ✅ 30% - ✅ 1 000 € в гоя✅ ✅ ✅ С…
$72,504
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TekceTekce
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1
Sunshine CoastAvalon complex📍400m from the seaThe studio is fully furnished and equipped wit…
$51,920
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
Cozy studios with panoramnыm vidom at sea and gory!We offer your attention to compact and li…
$80,225
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/10
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment in the Barcelo Royal Beach complex, Sunny B…
$86,883
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/6
Convenient real estate in the residential complex "Avenue Deluxe", Sunny Beach - a profitabl…
$80,760
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
Description of object: We offer you a modernly renovated and newly furnished studio in the w…
$74,370
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment in the complex "Sunset Beach 4", Sunny Beac…
$57,534
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
Valencia Gardens is a newly built luxury and modern complex, made in a modern architectural …
$109,673
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment in the complex "Panorama Bay 2", Sveti Vlas…
$59,000
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer a furnished one-room apartment in the complex "Macon Residence Wellness & Spa", Sve…
$55,482
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer a furnished spacious one-room apartment in the complex "Light House", Sveti Vlas. …
$89,790
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5
Super slow! ‼️Shok Tsena!‼️Document_ReadyStudio in Topoli district, 700 m to the ground, Sol…
$50,383
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/6
☀️ Solar Shore: Comfortable Studio in the GERBER-3 ComplexWe offer you a bright and function…
$66,846
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment in the complex "Rodina 1", Sveti Vlas. T…
$83,599
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/5
Here is a professional ad for the property in one of the most popular and elite complexes of…
$78,573
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/6
🏗️ PERSPECTIVE AND COMFORT: MAGNOLIA 10 — START OF SALESIntroducing a new stage in the devel…
$70,604
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/6
🌴 Spacious and Sitting by the Sea itself: a huge studio on the first floor in the APOLLON 7 …
$95,520
VAT
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
🏠 WITHOUT TAXS SUPPORT + Own PARCOMEST: 42 M2 StudioWe offer for sale a unique object in a r…
$59,918
VAT
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer a furnished one-room apartment in a newly built residential building WITHOUT MAINTE…
$35,061
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/4
Fort NOKS ORCHID: A cozy studio with a unique installment for 5 years!We offer you a compact…
$79,639
VAT
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
$54,420
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/7
🌴 Modern Oasis: Stylish Studio on the 3rd floor in TARSIS NOVA (Sun Beach)We offer for sale …
$66,336
VAT
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer a furnished one-room apartment in a newly built residential building WITHOUT MAINTE…
$45,614
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
$69,351
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Studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Buy an apartment in Bulgaria – Nessebar by the sea. Nessebar Fort Residence Complex …
Price on request
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/5
🏗️ Start Sale: Investment Studio in IMPERIUM 2We offer the opportunity to purchase property …
$72,952
VAT
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/7
✦ GREEN FORT SUITES: Panoramic studio in one of the most prestigious complexes of St. Vlas! …
$123,026
VAT
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment in Sveta Elena, Sunny Beach resort. The …
$77,976
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Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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