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Condos for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

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Sveti Vlas
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17 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Description of object: We present to you an exceptionally spacious **3-room maisonette apart…
$310,816
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Condo 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Description of object: We present to you an attractive and generously laid-out 3-room maison…
$108,938
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Description of object: We offer you a 3-room maisonette apartment in the Centauri complex in…
$245,507
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Condo 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Description of object: This spacious two-room maisonette apartment with an area of 129 m² is…
$147,304
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Description of object: We offer you a 4-room maisonette apartment across 3 floors in the Art…
$442,762
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Description of object: We offer you a spacious 4-room maisonette apartment with stunning sea…
$259,530
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Condo 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Condo 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Description of object: We present to you an exclusive penthouse maisonette apartment in the …
$138,169
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Condo 3 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Description of object: Four-story 4-room residence with 146 m² in the center of Sunny Beach …
$125,547
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Condo 3 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Description of object: This cozy maisonette apartment (147 m², type 3+1) is located in the g…
$128,019
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Condo 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Condo 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Description of object: The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a six-story building and…
$96,417
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Ravda, Bulgaria
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a stunning three-story apartment in the amazing "Es…
$378,437
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Condo 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Condo 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Description of object: Golden Beach is a residential complex in the holiday resort of Sunny …
$103,341
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Condo 4 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Condo 4 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Description of object: For sale is a unique and spacious maisonette apartment with four bedr…
$369,089
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Description of object: We offer you a spacious 3-room maisonette apartment with sea views in…
$165,460
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Condo 3 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Description of object: Generous 4-Room Maisonette Apartment in Sunny Day 3 - Sunny Beach, Bu…
$126,040
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Ravda, Bulgaria
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Description of object: We offer you a new, fully furnished maisonette apartment in a central…
$208,624
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Condo 1 bedroom in Ravda, Bulgaria
Condo 1 bedroom
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Description of object: We are offering a townhouse for sale with a total area of 99 m², loca…
$180,392
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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