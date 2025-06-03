Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 7/7
Просторен луксозно обзаведен многостаен апартамент в комплекс Sweet Homes 2, курорт Слънчев …
$306,960
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/6
For sale two-room apartment in the complex “Triumph”, Sveti Vlas    • Area: 60 m2.  • …
$88,086
Agency
Inreal4U ltd.
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Studio with a new renovation, on the first line of the sea, in an elite complexSaint VlasPre…
$110,088
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
We offer for sale a two -room apartment with a sea view and a pool in the Galatea complex, l…
$89,857
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
We offer for sale a unique two -room apartment with a panoramic sea view in the Diamond comp…
$115,343
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
we offer     stylish apartment on the first line of the sea in St. Vlas, with a view of the …
$162,287
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/7
We offer for sale a stylishly furnished studio in the Helios complex, located in one of the …
$64,806
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
A chic apartment in   equal, complex “ Elite Ravda ”   with one bedroom and a new modern r…
$102,425
Leave a request
Agency
Inreal4U ltd.
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
We offer for sale a spacious studio with a view of the pool and a panoramic view of the sea …
$69,162
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/6
Cacao Residence is located 250 m from Cacao beach.   A high-quality, 61 m2 apartment in S…
$78,191
Leave a request
Developer
REAL STROY 2010 LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom apartment in a closed complex Rainbow 2/Rainbow 2Furniture, yes.Support fee - 450 …
$96,442
Leave a request
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
We offer for sale a wonderful studio with a view of the pool in the Royal Palm complex, loca…
$59,904
Leave a request

