Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer a spacious furnished three-bedroom apartment in the complex "Izida Palace", Sunny B…
$146,659
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
to the developer, without a commission for escort! orchid Garden (Orchid Garden) – The fi…
$52,654
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 6/8
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with a MOUNTAIN VIEW in the Majestic com…
$86,192
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/7
Without a commission! on a straight line from the developer! Full support of the transac…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/6
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен тристаен апартамент с ФРОНТАЛНА ГЛЕДКА КЪМ МОРЕТО И ПЛАНИНАТА…
$232,918
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 120 m²
Spacious three-room apartment with sea view in a complex in the village of Elenite. The apar…
$140,916
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/5
The new building from the builder for year-round use! No more than five minutes minutes from…
$113,355
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/6
Cacao Residence is located 250 m from Cacao beach.   A high-quality, 61 m2 apartment in S…
$78,191
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with FRONTAL VIEW TO THE MOUNTAIN in the…
$96,452
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
A cozy two-room apartment in a complex in the resort of Sunny Beach.Description of the apart…
$67,150
