Residential properties for sale in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus

houses
9
10 properties total found
House in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
One-level house on a plot of 25 acres in Lovtsevichi. ❤️Fully ready for living single-level …
$8,490
House in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
House by the river in the style of chalet! village Raevka Molodechnensky districtHouse (cann…
$58,000
House in Karpavicy, Belarus
House
Karpavicy, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a cozy country 3K house in picturesque Karpovichi. The plot of land of 15.04 acres …
$17,000
House in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 414 m²
If you want to live in pleasure, bring joy to people and improve your well-being, then this …
$432,000
House in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Nice well-kept house in a quiet village Picturesque place There are wooden : Garage, Bath, S…
$13,900
House in Karpavicy, Belarus
House
Karpavicy, Belarus
Area 109 m²
For sale a cozy country 4-room house in the village of Karpovichi with a plot of land of 18.…
$21,000
3 room apartment in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Large plot with forest and lake! The plot is located in the nature protection zone code 2.4 …
$185,000
House in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
For sale a residential house in the most picturesque place of Vilei district village Ledveni…
$5,000
House in Karpavicy, Belarus
House
Karpavicy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Buy a house in the village of Karpovichi! ❤️ Excellent house in a beautiful place among pict…
$17,900
House in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
For sale is a brick one-storey house on the banks of the Ilia River with a basement under th…
$48,500
Properties features in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
