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  3. Vileyka District
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Residential properties with garden for sale in Vileyka District, Belarus

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Viliejka
12
Naracanski sielski Saviet
6
Kryvasielski sielski Saviet
7
Liubanski sielski Saviet
4
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6 properties total found
House in Karpavicy, Belarus
House
Karpavicy, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a cozy suburban 3x-com House in the picturesque village of Karpovichi, Vilei distri…
$15,800
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House in Zascienki, Belarus
House
Zascienki, Belarus
Area 76 m²
For sale a good, well-groomed, log house in Vilei district, Zastenki, located near the Minsk…
$14,000
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in Kryvoje Sialo, Belarus
Kryvoje Sialo, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Comfortable half of a residential building in a picturesque place near the Vilei reservoir ❤…
$15,200
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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AdriastarAdriastar
House in Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Location: The house is located in the village of Rabtsy (35 km. from the Moscow Ring Road in…
$16,500
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House in Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Your dream of country life begins here! We offer to buy a very attractive house, in the subu…
$54,900
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2 bedroom house in Viazyn, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Viazyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern, eco-friendly house near the Vileysky Reservoir: your ideal country corner.We present…
$185,000
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Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys

Property types in Vileyka District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Vileyka District, Belarus

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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