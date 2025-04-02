Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Naracanski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
$18,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Narac, Belarus
House
Narac, Belarus
Area 108 m²
$15,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 145 m²
$27,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes