Apartments for sale in Vileyka District, Belarus

3 room apartment in Luban, Belarus
3 room apartment
Luban, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious townhouse for sale in a modern agro-town with developed infrastructure. Three-bedro…
$11,000
1 room apartment in Partyzanski, Belarus
1 room apartment
Partyzanski, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
1-room is sold. Apartment in a two -apartment building in the village of Partisan. good con…
$8,500
2 room apartment in Kuranec, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kuranec, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Half a house with separate entrance for sale ❤️Half the house is for sale 4 km from Vileika.…
$5,900
3 room apartment in Luban, Belarus
3 room apartment
Luban, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
The cheapest 3-bedroom apartment in ag. Luban! ❤️Warm three-bedroom apartment in the center …
$15,500
1 bedroom apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/5
A 2-room apartment is sold in the Minsk region, Vileika, Gagarin St., 15. Panel House of …
Price on request
4 room apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy 4-room apartment for a large family! ❤️ For sale a cozy four-room apartment in a good a…
$36,500
3 room apartment in Kuranec, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kuranec, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
Three-bedroom apartment in the agricultural town of Kurenets! ❤️ Three-bedroom apartment wit…
$8,500
4 room apartment in Partyzanski, Belarus
4 room apartment
Partyzanski, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy 4-bedroom apartment ❤️ For sale a cozy four-room apartment in a quiet place! Address: P…
$18,500
Apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
Apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 85 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious 4-room apartment in a two-family residential building.…
$29,900
4 room apartment in Kryvaselski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kryvaselski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale comfortable manor house 2007. Buildings in a picturesque resort area near the Viley…
$72,900
2 room apartment in Sylavicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sylavicy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
Cozy two-bedroom apartment in the suburbs of Vileiki! ❤️Excellent option of a two-room apart…
$12,500
3 room apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/5
Three-bedroom apartment in the center of Vileika! ❤️ Cozy three-bedroom apartment, ready for…
$38,500
1 room apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/5
One-bedroom apartment in the city center on the 2nd floor. ❤️For sale a cozy one-bedroom apa…
$21,900
2 room apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-bedroom apartment in a green area ❤️ We present to your attention a spacious two-bedroom…
$14,900
4 room apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer to your attention a spacious 4-room apartment in a two-family residential building.…
$29,900
1 room apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/5
One-bedroom apartment in the picturesque area of Vileiki ❤️ We offer you a great option - a …
$20,500
3 room apartment in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Large plot with forest and lake! The plot is located in the nature protection zone code 2.4 …
$185,000
