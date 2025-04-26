Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Valozhyn District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Valozhyn District, Belarus

Rakauski selski Savet
64
Parsajski selski Savet
9
Visneuski selski Savet
6
Ivanecki selski Savet
5
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
37 properties total found
House in Dory, Belarus
House
Dory, Belarus
Area 70 m²
The plot is flat, well-groomed, 0.1941 hectares, a young fruit-bearing garden is planted, th…
$24,900
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 179 m²
For sale in the CT "Shoe-ray" with a smooth well-groomed plot.Video review:https://vm.tiktok…
$70,000
Leave a request
House in Sakauscyna, Belarus
House
Sakauscyna, Belarus
Area 44 m²
LLC "Business House", UNP 191637403, special permission (license) of the Ministry of Justice…
$12,500
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Unique offer: a plot with a pond and a house in a picturesque corner of nature!Description o…
$14,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A dacha at ST Pralesca Plus. Volozhinsky district. Rakovsky S/S. 33 km from Minsk - directio…
$13,000
Leave a request
House in Garodzki, Belarus
House
Garodzki, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Great house for sale near the lake in ag. Towns of Volozhinsky district. Just an hour to Mi…
$23,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale cottage 37 km from Minsk with city amenities, asphalt to the house, separate drivew…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 73 m²
House for sale in ag. Rakov, Minsk region, Volozhinsky district, Rakovsky S/S, Minskaya str.…
$45,000
Leave a request
House in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale a house with renovation (come and live!) in a quiet and picturesque village of Polu…
$24,500
Leave a request
House in Dorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
For sale is an excellent well-groomed house with everything you need, for connoisseurs of at…
$23,400
Leave a request
House in Valozynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valozynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
A house for sale in a residential village Uzbolot, Volozhinsky district. Located 86 km from …
$11,900
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Dacha for sale in St Berezka Department Store Belarus, 25 km from Moscow Ring Road.Spacious …
$22,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
For sale cottage in St. Spring, just 30 km from Mkad. The house is logged with an area of 79…
$22,800
Leave a request
House in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Contract number with the agency 242/1 from 2025-03-11
$17,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 20 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage in ST ISTOC-Svyaz, just 28 km from the Moscow Ring Road i…
$16,199
Leave a request
House in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
House for sale in a picturesque place of Olshanka, Volozhinki district. 100 km from Minsk. T…
$11,900
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
For sale a comfortable cottage 30 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Molodechny direction, …
$34,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
The house for sale is a summer cottage for year-round living on a plot of 15 acres in privat…
$100,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in the garden partnership Knitwearnik-84 in 32 km from MKAD. on the …
$29,500
Leave a request
House in Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale a cozy, modern house in the city of Volozhin. Located on a flat plot of 11.71 acres…
$69,500
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale a cozy garden house for a comfortable stay outside the city in ST "Health-Oak". Two…
$14,500
Leave a request
House in Garodzkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garodzkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Price down!!!For sale is an excellent house-estate in Volozhinsky district of Grodno directi…
$94,999
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale inspected, cozy house in a garden partnership surrounded by forest! A quiet and pea…
$23,500
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
For sale two-level cottage with a total area of 36.3 m2 in the / t "Torch". It consists of 2…
$12,900
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
A country oasis near Minsk! ❤️ Tired of the hustle and bustle of the city and dream to plung…
$11,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Ivanecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ivanecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
For sale a house with a land plot, a farm in the village of Tkachi Volozhinsky district of M…
$36,500
Leave a request
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 216 m²
House for sale in ag. Cancer. 1. The house 2010 - reconstruction of 2023, is located on a p…
$122,900
Leave a request
House in Garodzki, Belarus
House
Garodzki, Belarus
Area 47 m²
It is a great place for sale near the lake. Towns of Volozhinsky district. Just an hour to …
$23,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 23 m²
For sale in a picturesque place. Distance 30 km from the Moscow Ring Road (Volozhinsky distr…
$8,900
Leave a request
House in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
A place that will not leave you indifferent!If you want to retire and enjoy the peace and na…
$9,900
Leave a request

Property types in Valozhyn District

cottages

Properties features in Valozhyn District, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go