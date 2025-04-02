Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dorski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Dorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Dory, Belarus
House
Dory, Belarus
Area 70 m²
The plot is flat, well-groomed, 0.1941 hectares, a young fruit-bearing garden is planted, th…
$29,000
Leave a request
House in Dorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
$23,400
Leave a request
House in Dory, Belarus
House
Dory, Belarus
Area 71 m²
House for year -round living or suburban rest. Convenient transport communication. There are…
$14,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes