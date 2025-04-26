Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Valozhyn District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Valozhyn District, Belarus

Rakauski selski Savet
64
Parsajski selski Savet
9
Visneuski selski Savet
6
Ivanecki selski Savet
5
18 properties total found
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Contract number with the agency 357/1 from 2025-04-25
$125,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 179 m²
For sale in the CT "Shoe-ray" with a smooth well-groomed plot.Video review:https://vm.tiktok…
$70,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A dacha at ST Pralesca Plus. Volozhinsky district. Rakovsky S/S. 33 km from Minsk - directio…
$13,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale cottage 37 km from Minsk with city amenities, asphalt to the house, separate drivew…
$75,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 251 m²
Exclusive Cottage with a bath complex 25 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Buzuna, Volozhinsky…
$215,000
Leave a request
House in Valozynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valozynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
A house for sale in a residential village Uzbolot, Volozhinsky district. Located 86 km from …
$11,900
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
For sale cottage in St. Spring, just 30 km from Mkad. The house is logged with an area of 79…
$22,800
Leave a request
House in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
A plot of 25 acres is for sale, ideal for both summer holidays and permanent residence.The p…
$16,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Soon New Year and Christmas holidays have time to buy a great stone house for celebration an…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 216 m²
House for sale in ag. Cancer. 1. The house 2010 - reconstruction of 2023, is located on a p…
$122,900
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 201 m²
For sale brick and very warm house in Velikie Krivichi. 2 residential floors, on the second …
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy cottage in a quiet place in the CT "Gardener". Minsk region., Volozhinsky di…
$9,500
Leave a request
House in Ivanecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ivanecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 31 m²
Great offer! I present to your attention a good house located in the picturesque village of …
$11,400
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
A cottage for sale, S/T Berezka.The plot is 7.28 hundred. fenced. On the site are:Two-level …
$19,900
Leave a request
3 room house in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
House for sale, fully prepared for year-round living. House made of aerated concrete blocks…
$39,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Large, spacious house made in 2 levels:   on the ground floor there is a kitchen - a dining…
$235,000
Leave a request
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Brick house for sale in Ag Rakov.2 floors. Located in a dead end alley Rakova, 5 minutes fro…
$110,000
Leave a request
House in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 199 m²
It's time to buy a cottage for permanent residence in ST Radiator! ❤️Fully ready for living …
$40,500
Leave a request
