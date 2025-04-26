Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Valozhyn District
  Residential
  House

Houses for sale in Valozhyn District, Belarus

Rakauski selski Savet
64
Parsajski selski Savet
9
Visneuski selski Savet
6
Ivanecki selski Savet
5
100 properties total found
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Contract number with the agency 357/1 from 2025-04-25
$125,000
House in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
House with a large plot in a picturesque place ❤️A unique ecologically clean place surrounde…
$12,900
House in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Cozy furnished house with a log bath. ❤️Eco-friendly house in Volozhinsky district is perfec…
$10,300
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
A flat plot of land for sale in the picturesque village of Ratyntsy ❤️ Are you looking for t…
$11,000
House in Dory, Belarus
House
Dory, Belarus
Area 70 m²
The plot is flat, well-groomed, 0.1941 hectares, a young fruit-bearing garden is planted, th…
$24,900
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 179 m²
For sale in the CT "Shoe-ray" with a smooth well-groomed plot.Video review:https://vm.tiktok…
$70,000
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale is an excellent well-groomed cottage with everything you need, for connoisseurs of …
$13,300
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
I will sell a nice cottage with a terrace and a fireplace in the guarded ST Krinitsa-82, 30 …
$9,950
House in Sakauscyna, Belarus
House
Sakauscyna, Belarus
Area 44 m²
LLC "Business House", UNP 191637403, special permission (license) of the Ministry of Justice…
$12,500
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Unique offer: a plot with a pond and a house in a picturesque corner of nature!Description o…
$14,000
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
❤️Country plot with a two-storey house with an area of 58.2 square meters, with a bath, farm…
$12,900
House in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Cozy house in the village: your corner for rest and life! ❤️ For sale is a wonderful house i…
$29,900
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
It's a house for sale.The house is suitable for year-round living ;The house is ready for li…
$40,000
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A dacha at ST Pralesca Plus. Volozhinsky district. Rakovsky S/S. 33 km from Minsk - directio…
$13,000
House in Ivyanets, Belarus
House
Ivyanets, Belarus
Area 139 m²
In a picturesque place of Belarus, among the quiet forests and mirror waters, there is an un…
$23,000
House in Ivanecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ivanecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Your corner of paradise: a house on the banks of the Volma River with a plot of 25 acres! ❤️…
$7,500
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
A class dacha is sold in Isloch-Rakiv ST in Grodno direction. It's a beautiful place. Near t…
$39,000
House in Garodzki, Belarus
House
Garodzki, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Great house for sale near the lake in ag. Towns of Volozhinsky district. Just an hour to Mi…
$23,000
2 room house in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy cottage is sold in a quiet place in ST « gardener ». two-level (1st, basement) 1992 …
$9,500
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
I will sell the cottage near the forest on the corner plot of 6.37 hundred. (actually more),…
$8,400
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Dacha near Buzuna (33 km from Minsk towards Rakov) A great summer cottage for seasonal livin…
$16,500
House in Garodzkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garodzkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
For sale a house 80 km from the Moscow Ring Road (Rakovsky direction) in a picturesque place…
$29,500
Cottage in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale cottage 37 km from Minsk with city amenities, asphalt to the house, separate drivew…
$75,000
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 73 m²
House for sale in ag. Rakov, Minsk region, Volozhinsky district, Rakovsky S/S, Minskaya str.…
$45,000
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale two-storey house for clean interior decoration in an environmentally friendly, pict…
$117,900
House in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale a house with renovation (come and live!) in a quiet and picturesque village of Polu…
$24,500
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 200 m²
• Total area: 200/130.0/53.1 • The house consists of 4 living rooms, kitchen-living room, ga…
$95,000
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
House for year-round living near Minsk ❤️Everything in this place is done harmoniously and c…
$68,000
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
For sale dacha in ST "Fakel", Molodechny direction 27 km from the Moscow Ring Road, Rakovsky…
$18,000
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
One-storey modern house for a family of 118m2, + 15 acres of land in a lifetime inherited pr…
$104,900
