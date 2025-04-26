Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Valozhyn District, Belarus

Cottage in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale cottage 37 km from Minsk with city amenities, asphalt to the house, separate drivew…
$75,000
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 251 m²
Exclusive Cottage with a bath complex 25 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Buzuna, Volozhinsky…
$215,000
Cottage in Ivyanets, Belarus
Cottage
Ivyanets, Belarus
Area 134 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage (NZKS) in private ownership. Ready, 74 percent.The total area of t…
$59,500
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
A great cottage near Minsk! Heating warm floors and fireplace. Electricity 220V and 380V. Th…
$64,000
Cottage in Rakaw, Belarus
Cottage
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 162 m²
• Total area: 161.9/72.8/14.7 • The house consists of 4 living rooms, kitchen, garage, bathr…
$100,000
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Large, spacious house made in 2 levels:   on the ground floor there is a kitchen - a dining…
$235,000
