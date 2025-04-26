Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzda District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Uzda District, Belarus

Dzescanski selski Savet
34
Azerski selski Savet
21
Uzda
19
Uzdzenski selski Savet
17
2 properties total found
2 room house in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
Do not miss the summer, spend it with your family in nature. Gardenary Comfort « Sun 201…
$24,900
2 bedroom house in Vozera, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Vozera, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
The house built in 2020 is located near a large clean lake, where a clean and well-kept beac…
$69,500
