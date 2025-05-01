Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Smarhon' District, Belarus

Zaleski selski Savet
6
Zodziskauski selski Savet
4
Visneuski selski Savet
3
3 properties total found
House in Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
In the village of Belaya in 300m. from the lake White (quarry) sold two year-round residenti…
$148,250
House in Zodziski, Belarus
House
Zodziski, Belarus
Area 54 m²
$10,900
House in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Two houses and two plots for the price of one. It is possible to sell only a house with a p…
$56,000
