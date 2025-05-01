Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smarhon' District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Smarhon' District, Belarus

Zaleski selski Savet
6
Zodziskauski selski Savet
4
Visneuski selski Savet
3
House in Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
In the village of Belaya in 300m. from the lake White (quarry) sold two year-round residenti…
$148,250
House in Zodziski, Belarus
House
Zodziski, Belarus
Area 54 m²
$10,900
House in Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Spacious house 5 km from Smorgony ❤️ The house with a total area of 156.2 sq.m. offers comfo…
$55,000
