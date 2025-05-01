Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Smarhon' District, Belarus

Smarhon
12
Zaleski selski Savet
6
Zodziskauski selski Savet
4
Visneuski selski Savet
3
26 properties total found
House in Sinkouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sinkouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
It's time to buy a cottage. ❤️ For sale cottage with a plot in the garden partnership "Autom…
$9,900
2 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
$28,500
House in Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
In the village of Belaya in 300m. from the lake White (quarry) sold two year-round residenti…
$148,250
House in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
$69,000
House in Smarhon, Belarus
House
Smarhon, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Spacious house in the center of Smorgony 92 m2 ❤️Looking for your dream home? This unique 20…
$47,500
House in Zodziski, Belarus
House
Zodziski, Belarus
Area 54 m²
$10,900
House in Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
$7,500
House in Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Cozy house with a large plot near Smorgony in Svetoch ❤️A wonderful place for country life 5…
$7,000
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
$29,000
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
$32,500
House in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
A secluded house in a forest near the Vilia River ❤️ For sale a cozy house in a picturesque …
$7,900
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
$42,500
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/5
$47,500
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
$34,900
House in Zodziskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodziskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Cozy cottage in a picturesque place surrounded by forest and near the river. Vilia! ❤️Ready …
$13,000
House in Zalesse, Belarus
House
Zalesse, Belarus
Area 179 m²
Two-storey house for sale in the agro-town Zalesye of the Smorgon district! 1. The house is …
$53,000
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
$33,500
House in Zodziskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodziskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
For sale two-storey cottage in a picturesque place. The house is a log house with a veranda.…
$5,300
House in Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Spacious house 5 km from Smorgony ❤️ The house with a total area of 156.2 sq.m. offers comfo…
$55,000
House in Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Manicured house 15 km from Smorgony ❤️ Block house with bathhouse built in 1994! Address: D.…
$11,500
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
Four-room apartment in the neighborhood East Smorgoni! ❤️ Four-room apartment with renovatio…
$73,500
House in Zodziskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodziskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️Cozy house in the picturesque village of Dubatovka, just 18 km f…
$28,500
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/9
$42,500
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/9
$32,000
House in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Two houses and two plots for the price of one. It is possible to sell only a house with a p…
$56,000
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/5
$31,500
