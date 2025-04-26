Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Salihorsk District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Salihorsk District, Belarus

Cyzevicki selski Savet
11
Starobinski sielski Saviet
10
Krasnadvorski selski Savet
7
Zazevicki selski Savet
7
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
House in Salihorsk, Belarus
House
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 154 m²
Reliable brick house in Soligorsk ❤️Spacious brick house with a convenient location and thou…
$61,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 192 m²
Profitable investment: buy a cottage ❤️We present to your attention a premium cottage with a…
$198,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Cozy house for sale in the village of Metyavichi ❤️ Are you looking for the perfect place to…
$41,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
House
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Area 180 m²
For sale a two-storey house in a beautiful picturesque place of Krasnaya Sloboda. The house …
$90,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
Sale of the cottage in a great place. ❤️The dream of every person who wants a quiet life in …
$105,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
For sale house with stove heating in the village of Berezovka Soligorsk district. The house …
$9,000
Leave a request
House in Zazevicy, Belarus
House
Zazevicy, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Brick house with spacious plot ❤️ Warm brick house with a large plot of 20 acres in the agri…
$20,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 261 m²
A profitable investment - to buy a cottage ❤️We present to your attention a premium cottage …
$210,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cyzevicy, Belarus
House
Cyzevicy, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Cozy house with fireplace, greenhouses, bath and spacious terrace ❤️A house where there is e…
$124,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starobin, Belarus
House
Starobin, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Large house with garden, garden, Russian stove and all communications ❤️ The space, traditio…
$89,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Krasnadvorcy, Belarus
Cottage
Krasnadvorcy, Belarus
Area 210 m²
Unique offer: canned building with garage in the agro-town! ❤️ For sale is a spacious canned…
$43,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starobin, Belarus
House
Starobin, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Spacious house in G.P. starobin ❤️ Sale of a log house 11 kilometers from Soligorsk. An idea…
$45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Salihorsk District

cottages

Properties features in Salihorsk District, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go