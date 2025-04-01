Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
House in Krasnadvorcy, Belarus
House
Krasnadvorcy, Belarus
Area 104 m²
It's time to buy a house! ❤️ For sale a cozy three-room house with a spacious plot in the ag…
$61,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Brick house on 25 acres of land ❤️This offer is ideal for those who want to create the house…
$7,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
House with a large plot in the village of Kosynici ❤️ A house with a plot that is ideal for …
$14,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Buy a cozy log house in D. radkovo ❤️ Cozy log house in Radkovo is suitable for both seasona…
$23,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
$8,000
Leave a request
House in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
A house for sale in the Soligorsk district! ❤️ A house with a spacious plot in Plyanta! Addr…
$14,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Kryvichy, Belarus
House
Kryvichy, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Buy a house in a picturesque place! ❤️ Sale of a country house 15 kilometers from Soligorsk.…
$5,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Krasnadvorcy, Belarus
Cottage
Krasnadvorcy, Belarus
Area 210 m²
Unique offer: canned building with garage in the agro-town! ❤️ For sale is a spacious canned…
$43,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes