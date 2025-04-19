Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Cyrvonaa Slabada
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
House
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Area 180 m²
For sale a two-storey house in a beautiful picturesque place of Krasnaya Sloboda. The house …
$90,000
Leave a request
House in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
House
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Area 59 m²
A house in a well-maintained dr. The red settlement ❤️Ideal for those who dream of their own…
$15,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
House
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Spacious house in G.P. Red Sloboda. ❤️ Sale of a brick house in Red Sloboda. An ideal place …
$25,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes